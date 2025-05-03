Why The Rams Were Smart Not to Draft Tyler Shough
The Rams did not make a quarterback selection and despite being mocked with current New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, the decision to stay off of him may pay off, as Shough was listed as a top-five likely bust by Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
"The Saints might have put too much stock into how pro-ready Shough is after spending seven years in college. Spending a second-round pick on Shough gives the Saints another potential Week 1 starter in case the team can’t find a resolution with Derek Carr." Wrote Manzano.
"But this appears to be more of a 2025 fix and not a long-term answer at quarterback. Maybe Moore can get Shough to produce immediately to possibly make him a franchise quarterback, but the older rookie was praised by the draft experts for his high floor, not his ceiling."
"Jalen Milroe and Shedeur Sanders—two QBs available after the second round—offered more upside than Shough, who turns 26 in September. This is not to say Milroe or Sanders will one day be star signal-callers, because this was considered a down year for QB prospects. But New Orleans would have been better off using the No. 40 pick to add youth to an older defense and selecting a quarterback later in the draft. Perhaps the team didn’t want to wait that long after the poor results it saw from Spencer Rattler, last year’s fifth-round pick who struggled in the games he filled in for the injured Carr."
"If Shough, who dealt with multiple injuries in college, turns out to be more of a QB2, expect the Saints to look for a quarterback again next year. Maybe then they’ll stop messing around and actually draft a top-rated quarterback in the first round, which they haven’t done since 1971 when they took Archie Manning."
While Shough went off the board before their first selection of the draft, he was joined by Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe as quarterbacks the Rams could've taken at 26.
Considering his age and potential, the Rams likely made the wise choice to stay away from the college football veteran.
