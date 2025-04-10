Are the Rams Focusing on Wrong Quarterback in Draft?
The Rams have jump-started their dormant quarterback evaluations as the NFL races towards its annual draft. While the Rams have been continually linked to Jaxson Dart, Sean McVay stated he was happy with the state of his quarterback room.
The Rams held an extensive meeting with Dart and are bringing in Jalen Milroe for an interview. It remains my opinion that the Rams are not heavily interested in a quarterback and are using the meetings to make teams believe their interested, driving up the market, allowing top players to fall to the team.
It could be that the Rams brought in Dart to make teams think they're interested in him so they draft him high. As long as Dart goes before pick 26, that's one more player that slides down the ranks in the draft.
But what if the Rams are not bluffing? What if they're actually interested in a quarterback? Perhaps they're looking in the wrong place.
Dart will likely not be available at pick 26, and Milroe is a project. What if Louisville's Tyler Shough is the answer?
Draft expert Bill Sparks wrote that the Rams should be interested in Shough.
"Tyler Shough is a polarizing prospect in this year’s draft, but there’s no denying the intrigue surrounding his physical tools." Wrote Sparks. "Standing 6-foot-4 with a cannon for an arm, Shough brings the kind of prototypical NFL size and arm talent that scouts love."
"Despite an injury-laden college career that saw him transfer from Oregon to Texas Tech and eventually to Louisville, he’s shown flashes of brilliance when healthy. Shough thrives in vertical passing systems where he can push the ball downfield, something the Rams have leaned on with their play-action-heavy offense."
"His mobility is also underrated — he can escape pressure and extend plays with his legs. The question mark remains his durability with the three bone break injuries and decision-making under pressure."
"Still, as a developmental quarterback with a high upside, Shough could be a valuable addition behind Matthew Stafford, giving the Rams a future option to groom and eventually replace Stafford."
There are a few reasons to like Shough. His ceiling in an NFL starter, his floor is a QB3. Give Stetson Bennett some competition with a quarterback who won't be in a position to be pressured by the media to start.
Football has taken a toll on Shough's body but he's not getting hit on the Rams so perhaps that time away could help improve his health.
Shough is low risk, high reward. If the Rams have a luxury pick, why not take a gamble?
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI.
Please give your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE