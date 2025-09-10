Rams Sean McVay Looks Towards His Week Two Opponent
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to action on Wednesday after having Tuesday off as they prepare for their week two trip to Nashville, as they take on the Tennessee Titans. The Rams, who currently sit at 1-0, are taking on a Titans team that lost a heartbreaker in Denver with first overall pick Cam Ward repeatedly making throw after throw to no avail.
Before practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters.
On Monday, Sean McVay held a virtual press conference where he again answered questions regarding his team's week one win over the Houston Texans.
Q: What went into the decision of not playing Darious Williams?
“Darious has done a great job," stated McVay. "We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners. I've always told you guys, I look at it as we've got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he's practiced, how he's responded, but that was the thought process there.”
Q: How did you feel the rookies played in Week One?
“I think [Tight End Terrance Ferguson] ‘Ferg’ played a couple snaps of special teams. I thought he did a nice job on that. I was pleased with him. I thought [Outside Linebacker] Josaiah Stewart, played 15 snaps on defense, made his presence felt. I thought it was a big play where he ended up getting the tipped ball, got his hands up in that situation, it was huge."
"[Wide Receiver Konata Mumpfield] ‘Mump’ played about six plays on offense, did what he could within the framework of those snaps. [Running Back] Jarquez [Hunter] and [Defensive Lineman] Ty Hamilton were not active and I thought [Inside Linebacker] Sean Dolac really made his presence felt on special teams. He did a great job in the one kickoff making that tackle. I thought he did a really good job in the other three phases and I was pleased with Sean.”
