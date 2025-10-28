How Carson Wentz Injury Could Impact Rams
The Minnesota Vikings, led by former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell announced this week that quarterback Carson Wentz will miss the rest of the season. Here's how a situation involving two former members of the Rams affects the current organization.
Situation With Wentz
ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports that Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after enduring a punishing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week which saw him battle through tremendous pain throughout the game.
"Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a left shoulder injury he originally suffered Oct. 5 while playing in place of injured starter J.J. McCarthy," stated Seifert. "Wentz has been playing through a dislocated shoulder that included a torn labrum and fractured socket, a source told ESPN on Monday, confirming multiple reports."
"McCarthy is expected to return to the starting lineup for the Vikings' game Sunday at the Detroit Lions. With Wentz headed to injured reserve, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer is the only other quarterback on the roster at the moment."
With Wentz's injury, two questions have arisen. Does Kevin O'Connell manage quarterbacks well, considering how many he's had and the injuries that they have suffered and the other question is will the Vikings be able to withstand the season without a veteran quarterback on their roster?
"The pain is pain," stated Wentz. "I felt like I could still help this team and find a way to go down and score and all that stuff. So, we knew that coming into the game, that it was going to be part of it. And again, that's the tough part of Thursday night games. [You] just don't quite get the chance to recover, but that's no excuse by any means."
Last Thursday, Wentz was the starter, Brosmer was the backup, and McCarthy was the QB3.
How Does This Affect the Rams
It's clear O'Connell doesn't believe McCarthy is ready to return in the way once wished for and while McCarthy is expected to get the starting nod this week, the injury-prone nature of his early career has some questioning if he'll make it past his rookie deal.
Brosmer, barring the miracolous, has yet to show he can be an NFL quarterback, struggling at the FBS level in college.
The Vikings do not want this season to mimic the disaster of 2023 and thus, I could see the Vikings making a call for either Jimmy Garoppolo or Stetson Bennett. Both men know the system, understand how to deliver the ball to the Vikings' playmakers, and they get the ball out quickly.
Garoppolo is the consummate professional and Bennett is the National Champion wildcard who has three comeback wins in four preseason games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE