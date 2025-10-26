Should the Rams Target Vikings' Tight End T.J. Hockenson?
The Los Angeles Rams have been associated in rumors of a variety of trades, being linked to players here and there. While the typical positions of cornerback and running back generate a lot of buzz, the Rams may need reinforcements at another position.
With the Minnesota Vikings struggling to keep their season alive, they may be in business to do a deal. The Rams played the highest amount of three-tight-end formations in the NFL in nearly a decade last week. With concerns about depth, especially with Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson having missed games this season, should the Rams target T.J. Hockenson?
The Trade
In 2022, with less than two years left on his deal, the Detroit Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings plus a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
In my opinion, that means the Rams would have to trade at least a day two pick for Hockenson, and while they don't need a plethora of picks at the moment, contracts get expensive, and the draft gives the Rams more of a chance to find cheap replacements than anywhere else. Thus, I don't think they're paying.
The Finances
Hockenson will have cap hits upwards of $20 million in 2026 and 2027. In 2026, the Rams should be fine financially but in 2027, that is when the presumed extensions of Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Puka Nacua, and others should kick in and the last thing the Rams need is a big bill on an aging veteran with documented health issues.
The Football
There are two questions to ask. Which tight end do the Rams get rid off for Hockenson and can he stay healthy? The tight end would likely by Colby Parkinson as he's the most expensive but the Rams need Parkinson for depth, especially since Hockenson has missed multiple games due to injury in 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024.
My Take
The last thing the Rams need is an injury-prone, expensive player who operates at one of the most physical positions in football. Acquiring Hockenson is a foolish as the rumor was to begin with. The Rams do not have the need, roster space, or cap space to pull this off and feel confident that they didn't just tank their financial future.
This is a no-go for me.
