The Likelihood Of Retaining Jimmy Garoppolo has Increased For Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Beloved backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was expected to once again take one of the 32 starting seats in the NFL next season as Mike LaFleur's QB1 in Arizona. While the deal fell through and Garoppolo remains a free agent, the Cardinals original plan of parting ways with Kyler Murray has gone through.

With Murray having been periodically linked as a potential successor to Matthew Stafford, due to his veteran nature, skill set, and connections with Kliff Kingsbury. However, it appears someone else has the same idea of putting Murray into the McVay offense as

It is now being reported that the Minnesota Vikings, led by former offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, are interested in Murray's services. Considering the Vikings' need for a starter or at least a starting-caliber quarterback due to J.J. McCarthy's injury history and inconsistent play.

Why Does This Mean Garoppolo Is Likely To Return

Considering Murray would have to be the Rams' backup as Stetson Bennett is the QB3, the position is open for Garoppolo to retake. In terms of free agent quarterbacks, Garoppolo is the best by far, has a great relationship with the organization, and the Rams want him back.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) talks with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unless the Vikings are also interested in Garoppolo, being the Rams' backup is the best job available. The only way Garoppolo does not return to the Rams is if the Rams draft a quarterback, something I'm not expecting them to do.

The 13th overall pick is too valuable to use on a player who won't impact the season immediately and the Rams traded away the 29th overall pick. Considering the need for depth and the picks they had to give up for Trent McDuffie, the Rams can not afford to spend a premium pick on a project, and they also need a competent backup in case Matthew Stafford's back issues start to impact him again.

What About Murray

If Murray goes to Minnesota, the NFC needs to watch out as this could be the move that remakes the beloved 1998 Minnesota Vikings, where Randall Cunningham had the best season of his career after already being a 12-year vet, engineering a prolific offense with Cris Carter, Randy Moss, Jake Reed, and Robert Smith.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammate Michael Wilson (14) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray has the arm and dual-threat nature to have a risk like Cunningham did, the Vikings already have their versions of Moss, Reed, and Smith in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones (who they retained at the last minute). The Vikings also have T.J. Hockenson and own the 18th overall pick in a receiver-rich draft. Just beware.