Chances That A Familiar Face Trades For Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo
The Los Angeles Rams are set at their quarterback position, but former Rams offensive coordinator and current Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell isn't. If the Rams are okay with Jimmy Garoppolo leaving, here's why the Vikings could be in play for the veteran passer.
Situation With Wentz
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame detailed the issues in Minnesota.
- After losing 37–10 to the Chargers on Thursday night, the Vikings are reeling," wrote Verderame. "They’ve lost three of their past four games, all with Carson Wentz under center. Wentz was brutal behind a beat-up offensive line that went without tackles Brian O’Neill and Christian Darrisaw, and center Ryan Kelly for either all or most of the night."
- "The backup quarterback was 15-of-27 for 144 yards with a touchdown and interception, this on the heels of having a QBR below 50 in each of his four previous starts while throwing four interceptions and taking 14 sacks over that stretch."
"Without much offensive support, the defense is faltering as well. The Vikings surrendered 326 passing yards and three touchdowns to Jalen Hurts last Sunday. Four days later, Justin Herbert lit them up for 227 yards and another three scores. Entering Week 8, Minnesota ranked ninth in yards and 11th in points per game allowed, but those figures are trending in the wrong direction."
McCarthy: The Final Hope
McCarthy is supposed to be back next week, but his lack of experience, inconsistent play, and questionable health pose a serious problem for the Vikings' success this season. Even if McCarthy plays the remaining games in the season, they face a tough schedule against battle-tested defenses.
How Garoppolo Fits In
Garoppolo is the only quarterback in the NFL who has the talent, practice, and knowledge to both step into the Vikings offense and be instantly successful in it. Kevin O'Connell runs his own modified version of the McVay offense but with enough weapons to spread the ball around and the interior offensive line to support a rushing attack, Garoppolo would be the same ball distributor that he always has been.
Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, and there's even Adam Thielan on the bench, plus others for Garoppolo to go to. It would be simple pitch and catch and unlike Wentz, Garoppolo doesn't hesitate to get the ball out.
Sometimes it doesn't go where it needs to go, but Garoppolo has proven he wins with good coaching, and O'Connell is one of the best.
If McCarthy isn't ready, why tank a season still full of potential? At least that is the question I think the Vikings are asking themselves currently.
