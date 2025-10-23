Former Rams Assistant Getting Questioned on Job Status
The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL season opening weekend and while the Rams have a 5-2 record through seven weeks, the Texans and their offensive coordinator Nick Caley, the Rams' former tight ends coach in 2023 and 2024, sit at 2-4. The bad start has some in the Texans fan base calling for changes, putting Caley's job in jeopardy.
Breer's Take
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was asked if Caley and Texans GM Nick Caserio would be back in Houston in 2026 if the Texans continue to struggle.
"To be clear, I don’t think Nick Caserio is in jeopardy," stated Breer. "He was instrumental in hiring DeMeco Ryans, and building a roster that, despite the Texans’ record, remains one of the NFL’s best collections of young talent. Caserio’s long-term job security will almost certainly be tied to C.J. Stroud’s viability, but I think he has time to work that out."
"I’d give Nick Caley some time, too. The Texans started a rookie at left tackle (Aireontae Ersery), and two rookies at receiver (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel) on Monday night. As such, this is an offense that should get better over the course of the season, with the quarterback, obviously, being a key component. Caley’s sharp, and coaches like McVay and McDaniels think the world of him. I bet he figures it out."
How This Affects The Rams
I don't share Breer's optimism because the Texans have been sliding backward since DeMeco Ryans inaugural season in 2023. While things could change, especially after Houston rebounded in the playoffs, Caley is tied to Ryans, so if Ryans goes, I don't see Caley getting retained and with both the Jaguars and Colts taking firm positions within the division, it will be hard for Houston to make the jump.
There's also another reality for the Rams and that is that they might be on the verge of losing their offensive staff after this season. Longtime position coaches like Eric Yarber and Ron Gould should remain with the team but Mike LaFleur and Nate Scheelhaase appear to be on the verge of promotions.
Caley could step back into the Rams' coaching staff after the season in a different role since Scott Huff is the tight ends coach. While it's too early to say exactly what will happen, it's important to note that if Caley is let go, both McDaniels and Mike Vrabel are rebuilding the Patriot Way in New England, so if the Rams do want Caley back, they'll have some competition.
Plus, Caley and Chris Shula are good friends, so if Shula gets a head coaching job, Caley might be an OC candidate.
