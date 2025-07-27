Rams Jimmy Garoppolo: A Man Who Found His Home
The Los Angeles Rams, as a result of health concerns regarding Matthew Stafford, are steaming ahead with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm. Garoppolo, one of the NFL's more successful playoff performers, brings a lot of experience to the Rams. He also brought a lot of baggage.
While Tom Brady's understudy in New England, Garoppolo, won two Super Bowls and was pressed into service on several occasions. However, he's been publicly criticized by former teammates Martellus Bennett and Julian Edelman over a situation regarding playing while injured that Garoppolo was clearly in the right about.
In San Francisco, despite taking the 49ers to the precipice of eternity, the team seemingly tried to replace him after he got hurt, just for Garoppolo to bail the 49ers out twice in the disaster that was the Trey Lance selection. Does anyone think he was thanked for his efforts? In 2021 and 2022, Garoppolo began both seasons as the backup. He would once again be pressed into service and went 16-9, helping the team clinch a playoff birth every year he played over ten games in a season.
The Raiders were a combination of the wrong man, leading the wrong organization, in a time when every decision the team made was incorrect. Garoppolo had no shot to win there, and we saw what happened.
So now he's on the Rams, and it seems for the first time in a long time, he's enjoying the game and the daily grind that comes with it.
Sean McVay and his staff have continually praised Garoppolo; he's stepped up in Stafford's absence, and regardless of commentary regarding his play, the Rams have a backup who can engineer a winning effort, and they have a roster that backs Garoppolo all the way.
Now, with the Rams putting on the pads, Garoppolo has an opportunity to prove he should be Stafford's successor.
- “The show goes on when we're out here, right? I mean, he’s a proven, very good quarterback in this league," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur on Garoppolo. "Obviously, I have a huge history with him. I've always loved Jimmy as a person. I've always loved his game and respected his game."
- "Now going into year two, he knows this locker room and the guys don't blink when he's out there because he has command of that huddle. The coolest part, and I've been on record saying this, he's got Matthew's back at a level that is so awesome. He wants Matthew to be out here in the worst way, just like we all do. Until then, he's just going to do what Jimmy does.”
Garoppolo has been the ultimate teammate and to be frank, I don't think he wants to play for another organization or head coach again unless the ultimate opportunity comes about. Looking at his play and demeanor, there's an inherent peace within him.
The pressure is off; no one is trying to kick him out of the building or going to a podcast to bash him. Garoppolo is ready to step into the QB1 role if needed, but, he's entering uncharted territory.
A coaching staff that believes in him, a roster that will play for him, and a fan base that loves him. Jimmy Garoppolo is home in Los Angeles.
