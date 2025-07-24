Rams Training Camp Quarterback Update
Wednesday was the first day of training camp and for all four quarterbacks on the roster, it was a busy day for all.
Matthew Stafford was not on the field. He's dealing with back soreness, something that has plagued him in the past and did work with trainers behind closed doors.
“He was working with the training staff. To be out here on his feet… could he be out here? Yeah, but what's more beneficial for him? I probably should have been a little bit more specific as to working on the side, maybe working in the tents, things like that," stated Sean McVay. "So, that was according to plan. I kind of misspoke yesterday as far as working out onto the side. But, I think that's the best thing in terms of being able to strengthen, be as strong, sturdy and feel as good as he can go… as good as he can be for the time that we get him back out here on Monday.”
In Stafford's absence, Jimmy Garoppolo was elevated into the QB1 role, something McVay confirmed on Tuesday. Garoppolo did not have the best of days. In team period and in regular passing drills, Garoppolo struggled to find the mark on a variety of passes.
However, that looked more like rust than ability. He was making these throws at OTA so this should be something that subsides shortly, especially with his increased role. Plus, some passes were catchable, with the receivers also working out some rust issues.
Garoppolo relied heavily on Davante Adams during team period with Adams making play after play.
However, it was Stetson Bennett who won the day. With Dresser Winn lurcking in the shadows, Bennett put it on. Not only were his passes coming out with heat, but it appears his accuracy and velocity have improved since OTAs.
Bennett was spectacular in team period, especially with Jordan Whittington. I asked Sean McVay for his thoughts on Bennett.
“I thought he did a nice job. I was really pleased with Jimmy, I thought he had great command," stated McVay. "Then I thought Stetson came in and really managed the second offense really well. There was a lot of instances where he's going against the first group. I thought he was good with his decision making, showed some good movement. I thought he changed his arm slot and was able to get the ball where the coverage dictated. I was pleased with Stetson. [Rams Quarterback Coach] Dave [Ragone] does an excellent job with our quarterbacks as a whole, and I thought both those guys did a nice job today.”
Bennett was decisive, efficient, and he looked comfortable in the pocket. This might be the moment he secures his NFL future.
