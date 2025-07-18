Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo Is More Than He Appears
Jimmy Garoppolo might honestly have the best life ever. Set to turn 34 this year, Garoppolo is entering his 13th NFL season and in his career, he's won two Super Bowls as a backup to Tom Brady with the Patriots, won an NFC title as the 49ers starting quarterback, and has over $150 million in career earnings.
He's a millionaire who has spent the majority of the last eight years living on the West Coast, who doesn't get whacked every Sunday and has the love and respect of the locker room, plus the trust of Sean McVay should he be called into service.
However, The Athletics' Ted Nguyen tweeted something about Garoppolo that I feel doesn't tell the complete story of Garoppolo.
"There’s no clearer proof of the Shanahan offense boost than Jimmy G being a SB QB to becoming a back up in the league," wrote Nguyen.
Garoppolo is a backup quarterback by choice at this point in his career. Garoppolo stated he had several opportunities but chose to come back to the Rams this offseason because he enjoyed his role, his fit, and working with Sean McVay and the coaching staff.
Let's rewind. 2017. Garoppolo is traded mid-season to a 1-10 49ers team with Garoppolo not expected to play at all. Fast forward, and injuries throw him into end the season. He rallies the 49ers to win five straight games to end the season.
In 2018, Garoppolo tore his ACL three weeks into the season, an injury that drastically re-shaped his career, an injury that rarely gets mentioned.
In 2019, Garoppolo comes back, 49ers offense runs smoothly, team goes 13-3 and makes it to the Super Bowl.
In 2020, Garoppolo and the 49ers were devastated by injury. Garoppolo is plagued by a high ankle sprain that prematurely ends his season.
In 2021, Garoppolo is the starter again, 49ers makes the playoffs, and Garoppolo makes critical throws in Green Bay to make the 2021 NFC Championship Game, where the 49ers have the game in the bag against the Rams before a classic Shanahan playoff meltdown.
In 2022, Garoppolo comes in for Trey Lance, wins seven games out of ten, before suffering another season-ending foot injury.
So let's go back to the original quote.
"There’s no clearer proof of the Shanahan offense boost than Jimmy G being a SB QB to becoming a back up in the league."
Jimmy Garoppolo could still start in the NFL. Garoppolo did benefit as a member of a strong offensive system. That's also football. The best schemes win.
Where was this boost for C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, Trey Lance, Brandon Allen?
Here's my take. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has suffered three season-ending lower body injuries and came off the bench, after not taking a live snap in over a year, against a Seattle secondary filled with talent, using a Rams offense devoid of Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and several offensive linemen, and threw for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
It's there limits to his game? Yes. However, when asked to win, he does.
My last argument is this. The Shanahan boost is real. Kyle Shanahan runs a brilliant scheme with tremendous success. However, Brock Purdy finally found out what life was like without Christian McCaffery. It's perpetual losing.
It's almost as if the players drove the success as much as the scheme did. Perhaps Garoppolo's success in San Francisco, something he didn't have with Las Vegas had something to do with having competent teammates across the board?
Just saying the case of Jimmy Garoppolo is much more complex than just ability and scheme.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE