Rams’ Rival’s New Quarterback Has a Lot To Prove
The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Minnesota Vikings during the wild-card round of the playoffs last year, and despite being the higher seed, the Vikings were seen as the favorites to win the game due to their high-powered offense led by Sam Darnold.
However, the Rams' defense stepped up, and they only allowed the Vikings' offense to score nine points. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske showed up to make big plays, and it was a statement to the rest of the league that they should not be counted out.
What was a miraculous season for the Vikings ended in disaster, and they allowed Darnold to walk in free agency, where he settled with the Seattle Seahawks. It was a bold decision on him and the Seahawks to enter him into the NFC West, the same division the Rams are in.
Safe to say that the Rams should be looking forward to their divisional matchups even more now, because they've proven that they already have a winning formula against Darnold. On the flip side, Darnold has an opportunity to overcome his struggles and shock the Rams by facing the pressure and executing.
An article was released to FOX Sports ranking the top ten quarterbacks who have the most to prove next season, and Darnold made the list. This article seems to imply that Darnold will bounce back next season and continue his stellar play, but I doubt the Rams will allow that.
"Darnold had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings to the tune of 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, while helping them win 14 games. Then, the Vikings scored just nine points apiece in their Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions and their NFC wild-card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and they let Darnold hit free agency, putting their focus squarely on 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy.
Darnold proceeded to sign a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks, who traded away veteran quarterback Geno Smith beforehand. Now, Darnold gets to be the centerpiece of Seattle's future and prove Minnesota wrong for allowing him to walk. If Darnold plays like he did last season, the Seahawks could make the playoffs for the first time since 2022".
The Rams should be in control of the NFC West next season, and there's no way in a year where they're poised to be one of the top competitors in the NFC, do they allow Darnold and the Seahawks to get a good enough record to be allowed into the playoffs. There'll be a lot riding for both teams next season, which will make their matchups more electric next season.
