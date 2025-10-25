Should the Rams Trade For Disgruntled Linebacker?
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson are forever tied in NFL lore as it was a controversial holding call made against Wilson that resulted in Cooper Kupp's game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI. While it's been years since that moment, history could see the next chapter of their story being written after recent news indicates Wilson is on the way out of Cincinnati.
The Situation
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, Wilson has officially requested a trade from the organization after the Bengals greatly reduced Wilson's playing time, opting to play rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr in his place.
"He's handled it really well," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday. "He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation, it can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focusing on being here, working for us, trying to find ways to win."
While Wilson has remained a true professional, it's clear that whether it's during the season or after, his career in Cincinnati is over.
"Wilson, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, has been a pivotal member of Cincinnati's defense in the turnaround," wrote Baby. "In 2021, two years after the Bengals had the worst record in the NFL, Wilson was a starter on a Cincinnati squad that reached the Super Bowl. In six seasons with the team, he has made 75 starts and totaled six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions."
So that leads to the ultimate question: Should Les Snead make a phone call?
My Take
No. While there's a valid concern on linebacker depth, I'm a bit higher on Shaun Dolac than most and unless an injury occurs, there's no reason to trade for Wilson. He either won't play or he'll take Omar Speights job and both are non-starters for either party.
Plus, Wilson has multiple years left on his extension. With Nate Landman and Quentin Lake due for deals, amongst others, this is not the time for frivolous spending.
This would be a contentious partnership that is destined to end within 18 months in the best-case scenario so there's no need for a trade in this situation.
