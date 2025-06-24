Did the Rams Cause the Vikings to Overcorrect Their Offense?
The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most frightening teams in the NFL on paper. There is no doubt about it. Say what you want about general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but entering year four, he has stacked his roster with some of the best playmakers in the NFL as the Vikings are taking a quick strike offense and a dynamic defense into one of the toughest divisions in the league.
However, some of the moves them made to stop the Rams and the Lions, the only teams the Vikings lost to last season, may have been an overcorrection, as stated by CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, who ranked Minnesota's offseason as the third best in the NFL.
"The offensive line had been an issue against the Rams in the playoffs," wrote Edwards. "Perhaps the Vikings over-corrected with massive contracts for center Ryan Kelly and offensive guard Will Fries -- the two played a combined 15 games in 2024 -- as well as first-round selection Donovan Jackson. Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy should feel protected behind the new-look unit, which also welcomes back injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw."
"Potentially the biggest boon of the entire operation was the retention of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose unit exceeded expectations a year ago. He is now graced with proven veterans Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, which allows last year's starters to serve in more suitable roles."
The Rams were able to put a ton of pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold in both matchups last season, making him a sitting duck in the pocket. The theory behind Minnesota's new interior offensive line should first keep newly appointed QB1 J.J. McCarthy upright while allowing the Vikings to keep pass rushers at bay by running the football.
McCarthy himself adds the one element the Rams struggle to defend against, and that's an offense that has multiple avenues of speed.
However, the best ability is avalibility and as mentioned, Kelly and Fries were avalible that much last season.
But there are many recorded instances where players instantly become healthy when joining a new team, especially if their old organization is enduring drama as the Colts did last season.
Regardless, the Vikings aren't playing around, and an overcorrection is still an improvement. The Vikings may be entering 2025 as the favorites for the NFC North.
