Rams' Sean McVay Details Key Matchups vs. Lions

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to take on the Detroit Lions in action from SoFi Stadium on Sunday. A win would mean everything to the Rams as it would clinch a spot in the postseason.

On top of that, the Rams are set to play the Seattle Seahawks on the following Thursday, thus two wins over the next eight days would lead to the team clinching the NFC West with two games to play.

With a looming opponent on the horizon, Sean McVay , Davante Adams, and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.

McVay commented on many parts of the Lions' operation in his presser, being sure to give Dan Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs their due respect

Watch Sean McVay's Full Press Conference

McVay on the Lions Offense

McVay spoke on the offense as he shared the same responsibility of being a head coach and offensive play caller with Lions' head honcho Dan Campbell.

“Still an unbelievable offense," stated McVay. "They're up there, number one in points. They're so explosive. I have tremendous respect for [Head] Coach [Dan] Campbell and really what they've done for their team, whether it's defense, in the kicking game or on the offense. He and [Executive Vice President and General Manager] Brad [Holmes] have really built an excellent foundation that they're really building on."

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer after 44-30 win at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"[Quarterback] Jared's [Goff] done a great job, but they have unbelievable playmakers. They do a great job of accentuating their skillset and they’re physical upfront. There's a certain style of play that really comes to life when they're at their best. It's a real credit to their players and coaches. I've seen an excellent offense that's continued to pick up where they left off over the last few years.”

McVay on Lions' running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs is one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL and despite splitting carries with David Montgomery while dealing with a depleted offensive line, Gibbs secured a 1,000-yard season, establishing himself and Amon Ra St. Brown as the team's top weapons.

“I see as an explosive of a player as there is in this league," stated McVay. "Every single time he touches it, you're like, ‘Oh my gosh, he might score.’ He's unbelievable in both phases. You see him compete in protection. There was a reason why he was so highly regarded coming out of [Alabama] ‘Bama’. He is a special player and they've got a lot of them."

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He and [Lions Running Back David] Montgomery are excellent compliments to one another in the backfield. They have a great offensive line. Jared does a great job playing point guard and getting everybody involved. [Lions Wide Receiver] Jameson [Williams] and [Lions Wide Receiver] Amon-Ra [St. Brown] are unbelievable players. This is a great challenge.”

