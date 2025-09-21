Social Media Reacts to Rams’ Devastating Eagles Loss
The Los Angeles Rams traveled all the way to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in a rematch of last season's playoff matchup. It was a game that a lot of people had their eyes on. The Rams and Eagles are two teams that will be the favorites to come out of the NFC.
It was a battle that was seen on the field like a preview we could see in the playoffs this season, once again. It was an opportunity for this Rams team to show what they can do against the best team in the National Football League.
Social Media Reacts
"Sean McVay just had a discussion with referee Brad Rogers on the ’ sideline. Had to be about the lack of flags for false starts on the tush pushes on that last drive. Rogers then went to the ’ sideline to have a chat with Nick Sirianni."
"Jalen Hurts Tush Push touchdown.
Literally impossible to stop.
This play needs to be banned ASAP."
"Jalen Hurts gave the ball to Jordan Mailata to spike in the end zone after they got another Tush push TD. Jordan Mailata has been sick of the talk about the tush push."
"It looks like Matt Pryor is staying in the game. Eagles have given up a lot of pressure since Lane Johnson left."
"Eagles defense getting out-physicaled is not something I expected. Need the interior DL to hold up better"
"Hate that holding call. How often do you see holding called on a goal line run, let alone from the center? He did his job by finishing the play and the Rams were penalized for it.
Meanwhile, every tush push is a false start…"
"WR Davante Adams now has 12 career receiving touchdowns of at least 40 yards, and now has at least one with four different NFL teams. The only other active player with a 40+ yard receiving TD with four different teams is Brandin Cooks."
"BALL IS OUT! RAMS BALL!"
"In the third quarter against the Eagles, RB Kyren Williams passed Tank Younger and Dick Hoerner (32) and moved to sole place of 19th in franchise history."
"Of course it was blocked. Of course the Eagles ran it back for a TD. Of course I lost my favorite bet, maybe of the year. Of course. Just of course."
"The Linc is going nuts after that Eagles win over the Rams on a blocked field goal returned for TD."
"The Rams deserved to lose that game.
Way too conservative to end it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE