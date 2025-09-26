Key Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch For CFB Week 5
The Los Angeles Rams are beginning preparations for their Week 4 bout against the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts as they look to get back into the win column following their heart-crushing defeat in Philadelphia. While the coaches and players work for this upcoming Sunday, general manager Les Snead and his staff are working to find the future of the Rams franchise.
Week 5 of college football presents several key games with plenty of potential draft prospects to key in on, including quarterback matchups in the Big 12 and Big Ten that could showcase potential future signal callers in Los Angeles' organization. With that in mind, let's take a look at the key prospects to watch for this weekend in college football.
TCU and Arizona State have three must-watch prospects
The biggest standout this Friday night for the TCU Horned Frogs would be quarterback Josh Hoover, who is playing quality football to start the season with 1,000 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He offers adequate size and arm talent that could intrigue decision-makers as a developmental player, should the underclassman declare for the selection process.
On the other side, the Arizona State Sun Devils have arguably the best one-two punch at quarterback and wide receiver with Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, who is the potential No. 1 wideout in the NFL Draft next spring. Leavitt's creativity profile and Tyson's size, ball skills, and fluidity in all phases make them intriguing middle and early round possibilities, respectively.
Garrett Nussmeier's chance at a rebound
For several potential top quarterback prospects, it has not been a steady start for any of them, including Nussmeier. His play can be erratic, as I evaluated over the summer. Now comes his first SEC road test against No. 13 Ole Miss, who could have the Tigers on upset alert this Saturday afternoon.
Nussmeier is an out-of-structure, off-platform passer with great football intelligence and flashes of brilliant accuracy. Moving forward, it is all about hammering out the kinks. Should the LSU signal-caller put out a strong performance against the Rebels, he could find himself creeping back into the QB1 discussions.
Dante Moore vs. Drew Allar (and more) in Happy Valley
This is a fun draft prospect galore matchup in the Big Ten on Saturday night at Penn State. Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar and Oregon Ducks passer Dante Moore provide a marquee dual between talented passers. Both need outstanding games to assert or reassert their place in the top QB prospect discussion, and should Moore have a good showing in Happy Valley, the chips will be pushed to the middle with his arm talent, accuracy, mobility, and football intelligence.
Other prospects, such as cornerback A.J. Harris and offensive tackle Drew Shelton, would be ones to keep an eye on for the Nittany Lions, while the Ducks present offensive tackle Isaiah Worlds and defensive lineman Bear Alexander.
That is all for the prospects to watch for this weekend. Check back in next Friday for the latest, and make sure to follow along with the No. 1 resource for news and analysis Rams football on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.