Rams Mike LaFleur Talks Approach to Colts' Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued with their week four preparations on Thursday as the team gets ready to take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. Before practice, Rams coordinators Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke at the podium, supplementing statements made by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Sean McVay spoke about several elements regarding the Colts' defense.
Q: What are your thoughts on Colts' defensive back Cam Bynum?
“I think he did a great job with Minnesota last year," stated McVay. "I think he's very instinctual. He understands based on certain situations and where he’ll have some play opportunities. He's taken advantage of some overthrown balls. If he gets his hands on the football, he's going to catch it. He has a great concept trigger and great instincts. [Colts Defensive Coordinator] Lou [Anarumo] does such an excellent job of being able to put people in favorable positions to accentuate their skill sets. He’s been a big time signing for them. He was a baller going against him twice last year.”
Q: What are your thoughts on the Colts 'surprising people' this season and whether it adds to the energy of this game?
“I think we try to be inside out as much as possible," stated McVay. "I think when you watch that team, there's a lot of belief in themselves and in each other. They enjoy it and that's all that matters. I think it's fun the amount of attention that our league gets, but every single year…this league is so competitive. You hit your stride at the right time and you continuously improve and you have the right guys at the key spots, you capitalize on some of that momentum where it can really compound for you, it can be a really powerful thing."
"That’s why you look at the tape. The tape tells you the story. You know how good of coaches that they have and how good some of the personnel is. They have some young guys that have really done a great job and some other players that have been excellent that look rejuvenated and are playing at a high clip. It’s a great challenge for us coming in here.”
