Rams Summer Scouting: Garrett Nussmeier is Perfect McVay QB
One of the biggest moves by any team this offseason was the Los Angeles Rams bringing back franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford for another season in their pursuit of a championship.
The Rams have easily the best quarterback in the NFC West, an advantage that gives the team heading into the season with a great mixture of youth and veteran experience. However, a risk the team took this offseason was not securing a future successor for Stafford, who will be 37-years old this season.
I previously wrote about the Rams need for investment at the position in March following the combine. While this year's draft did not have the high-end ceilings at the position most classes have had in years past, the 2026 NFL Draft holds a lot of promise and one of the passers that could make the position a strength in the draft is LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
Nussmeier enters his redshirt senior year as one of the top quarterbacks in the country as the Tigers look to pursue a spot in the College Football Playoff after a strong offseason in the transfer portal. Nussmeier is the son of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and a former four-star recruit who had to wait his turn behind Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels.
What does Nussmeier bring to the table? Where does he falter? And is he a fit for head coach Sean McVay's wide-zone system?
Let's take a dive into the tape for this summer scouting review of LSU's star quarterback.
What Nussmeier brings to the table
One of the strengths of Nussmeier's game is his ability to flash and throw with terrific anticipation in and out of structure. This is aided by his high end football intelligence that allows him to work and communicate with his offense both pre and post-snap. Nussmeier is a great player in this area and knows how to attack leverage and favorable matchups with the occasional flash of throwing his weapons open.
On this play below, the Tigers are down seven points in a tight ball game and a touchdown sends this game into overtime. Nussmeier identifies a favorable matchup with the No. 2 wideout inside running the post with the zone defender playing inside leverage. Before the receiver cuts off the stem, Nussmeier is in his throwing progression, tossing the ball with high-end anticipation for the score.
LSU would go on to win this game in overtime, exhibiting Nussmeier's quality poise and elite toughness when facing critical situations in big moments.
Now, we look at Nussmeier's outside structure and off-platform ability. This is a player who thrives outside of the pocket, offering great arm flexibility to make quality throws to all three levels of the field from multiple platforms. Furthermore, Nussmeier flashes nuanced pocket awareness and navigation skills in hot situations.
Nussmeier isn't an elite athlete by any stretch, but he's nimble enough to create or generate big throws with wider platforms, making him a potential seamless fit in McVay's zone system, where quarterbacks are offered big platforms to throw off of with the RPO game mixed in as well. Nussmeier doesn't have elite arm torque but his quick release and snappy torso allow him to generate enough velocity to get the ball where he needs it to go.
One of the most consistent and flashier aspects of Nussmeier's skill set is his three-level accuracy and touch. Because of his average arm, Nussmeier needs to throw with more precision and touch to every level of the field. He knows how to change the tempo of his passes in certain situations to allow for trajectory and accuracy to any level of the field.
In the clips below, Nussmeier showcases good hip rotation and torque in his mid-section to generate velocity and accurate trajectories to the target. Some of the throws he has made, especially tight windows, have been quality tight window balls that are deadly accurate. The potential is there to be a great rhythm passer in the NFL.
Where Nussmeier falters
Nussmeier has an impressive toolkit, unquestionably. Yet, there are aspects of his play from last season that suggested he needed another season to showcase more consistent pro-ready play.
There have been times when the ball has come out late and invited risk in the process as does his accuracy in situational football. There have been times when big plays were on the table but Nussmeier has a bit of overeagerness to him that has cost his accuracy in the intermediate and deeper portions of the field. He also does not possess elite arm talent and doesn’t generate enough torque on some throws, causing them to die downfield.
On that note, you would like to see Nussmeier rotate his hips better into throws. His upper half sometimes disconnects from his lower-half and causes errant throws and the lack of hip rotation on some passes lead to inaccuracies. His base can get narrow at times and lead to high throws.
There are also times when Nussmeier will try to put way too much torque into an arm that doesn't possess the high-end ability that would allow him to compensate for some of his mistakes, and it causes some of his trajectory on throws to suffer in the process. Not to mention, Nussmeier is an average athlete, will be 24 years old as a rookie, and has modest size for a quarterback.
What to make of Nussmeier
Nussmeier’s physical skill set is mainly average, but he makes up for it with fearless throws downfield and to the MOF with flashes of great three-level accuracy and poise to attack targets anywhere. He thrives outside of structure and provides excellent football IQ pre- and post-snap.
Nussmeier must continue to fine tune several areas, including his body mechanics as a passer, precision strikes in situational football, and play with more patience as a passer. Overall, Nussmeier can develop into a potential first-round lock in 2026 and a potential target for McVay using one of the Rams' two first round draft choices.
