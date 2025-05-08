4 Things to Know About Rams' Josaiah Stewart
Josaiah Stewart has seen the many different climates that make up the United States and now as he prepares for life on the West Coast, the Rams' third round draft pick has already lived such an interesting life.
Here are four things to know about Stewart.
1. He was high school teammates with three NFL players
Attending Everett High School in Massachusetts, Stewart was teammates with NFL players Mike Sainristil, Isaiah Likely, and Lewis Cine.
Stewart joined Sainristil at Michigan, winning a national title together. Sainristil was drafted in the second round to the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft and has established himself as one of the best nickel corners in the NFL.
Isaiah Likely played with Stewart at Coastal Carolina. He was drafted to the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lewis Cine was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
2. He is the only player to be named All-Big Ten and All-Sun Belt in college football history
Stewart was an All-Sun Belt selection during both his years at Coastal Carolina, a second-team selection in 2021 and a first-team selection in 2022. At Michigan, he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024. History.
3. He has played football all over the country
Stewart played high school ball in Massachusetts, his first two collegiate seasons in Conway, South Carolina and his last two in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Coastal Carolina plays in the Sun Belt and those teams stretch as high as Virginia all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and as far left as Texas going all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.
Michigan as a member of the Big Ten saw Stewart playing as far west as Washington and as far east as Maryland.
Now he'll be based in Los Angeles.
4. He is one of 20 Michigan Wolverines from the 2023 National Championship team to be drafted
Michigan had 13 players drafted in 2024 and 7 in 2025, including first-round picks J.J. McCarthy, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Colston Loveland.
Stewart joins former Michigan teammate Blake Corum on the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and talk to us about Stewart!
Please let us know your thoughts on Stewart when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE