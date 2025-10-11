Stafford’s New Ranking Reveals Where He Stands Among Elite QBs
The Los Angeles Rams are getting a special season out of their leader and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is playing some of his best football, if not the best football, we have seen him play in his career.
Stafford has been a machine for the Rams, and he has been leading this team once again and has been the best player this season. And that is saying a lot for a quarterback that coming into this season dealing with a back injury.
Stafford is at the back end of his career, but the way he has been playing this season, he looks like he still has a lot to give in the NFL. Stafford is looking to improve this week, like he does every single game. The Rams have been up and down this season, but they have time to clean it up and get back to playing their best football. They know when they are playing at their best; no team can stop them. Stafford will lead the charge the rest of the way and put his team in the best positions to be successful.
Nick Shook of NFL Network recently came out with his quarterback rankings heading into Week 6 of the NFL season. Shook had Stafford sitting in the second tier of quarterbacks and No. 7 overall.
Matthew Stafford's Ranking
2025 stats: 5 games | 66.7 pct | 1503 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 2 INTs | -4 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
“No, I don't think too much about that," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford earlier this week. "I'm just trying to execute the plays that are called as best I can. Obviously, I've had some success through the air early on in the season, trying to do everything I can to just get the ball to the guys that make the plays."
"Then if there are opportunities for me to make a play, buy a little extra time, do something like that, throw something down the field, then those have come to life. I'm not thinking about that surely in the moment. Maybe some other time when I'm done playing this game but no, I'm just trying to get us in the end zone and score as many points as I can.”
