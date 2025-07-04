Rams Gifted Next Rob Havenstein in New 2026 Mock
The Rams did not select a tackle at all in the 2025 NFL Draft and they're feeling the ramifications of it as due to Alaric Jackson's blood clots, the team is expected to turn to veteran D.J. Humphries to fill the left tackle role.
However, in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft by ESPN's Matt Miller, the Rams used their first-round pick acquired from Atlanta to select stud tackle out of the University of Alabama Kadyn Proctor, the heir to Rob Havenstein.
"With two first-rounders in the 2026 draft, the Rams have plenty of flexibility," wrote Miller. "Proctor would already be one of the NFL's strongest players upon entering the league, as the 6-foot-7, 370-pounder plays with physicality and a mean streak that is impossible for defenders to handle when he's locked in. But Proctor isn't always on his A-game and can run hot-and-cold. The Rams are looking for an heir apparent to Rob Havenstein at right tackle and Proctor has more potential than any lineman in this class ... if he can improve his consistency."
Perhaps it wasn't an oversight by Les Snead but instead a strategic move to have the Rams in position to select a tackle from a talented 2026 class. They'll need to as all signs point to 2025 as Havenstein's final season with the organization if not in the NFL.
Havenstein is currently the Rams' longest tenured player and the only player remaining from the franchise's time in St. Louis. He's 33, coming off a shoulder injury, and he's on the final year of his deal.
Whether 2025 serves as the last ride for Havenstein will be up to the player and the organization, there's a clear end to his career in sight, and the Rams need to hit on who they replace the franchise legend with.
I spent my Saturdays in the fall last year sitting on my couch, drinking a cup of coffee, watching Proctor put his bear paws on grown men. Proctor is a bulldozer, an immovable force, and intelligent, being able to pick up blitzes.
He was one of the most talented freshmen I've seen in some time, starring against Georgia last season. After seeing what happened when the Chargers drafted Joe Alt, the Rams would greatly benefit from a Hall of Fame talent like Proctor.
