Rams' Sean McVay Comments on Alaric Jackson's Timeline
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters from minicamp, located in Maui, Hawaii, regarding the timeline regarding left tackle Alaric Jackson, after Jackson was diagnosed with blood clots last week.
“You pray for him to be able to have a healthy, safe recovery,” McVay said. “And we’re really just taking it a day at a time with him. There’s a lot of examples of people that have had situations like this, but they’re all still so uniquely independent in their own right. And so we’re gathering information.”
“There needs to be a lot of discussion and dialogue with [Jackson] and with the doctors about, most importantly, what’s best for him as a human being. “And then you talk about football after that. But what we are grateful for is that we were able to identify this based on his communication and get him on the appropriate medicine to make sure that he’s as healthy as possible.”
Jackson is not with the team in Hawaii, and the Rams are taking his situation on a day-to-day basis. Jackson is dealing with an issue that not only limits his ability to play football, it has the potential to threaten his life so caution must be taken.
The Rams are doing the right thing for Jackson and all parties should be praised for catching this serious health issue when they did. With that said, the status of Jackson has quickly become the first piece of adversity the Rams have faced during the 2025 season,
Jackson is one of the Rams' most important players as Stafford's blindside protector. With the Rams having eyes on a Super Bowl appearance and an NFC Championship, the status of their star left tackle is set to be one of their biggest and most important storylines to track for the entire 2025 season.
The Rams re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million contract this offseason. However, now with Jackson being sidelined, David Quessenberry and D.J. Humphries are expected to compete for the starting job in the weeks and months ahead.
Jackson has a documented history of blood clots, last affecting him in 2022 when the Rams had to place him on injured reserve, ending his season.
