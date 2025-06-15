Different Strategies to Replace Rams' Alaric Jackson
As reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Rams starting left tackle Alaric Jackson has once again been diagnosed with blood clots.
"Rams OT Alaric Jackson, a key member of the O-line who just signed an extension, is dealing with blood clots once again, per The Insiders," wrote Rapoport. "Similar to what he had in 2022. While the belief is he’ll play in 2025, there are still questions. That explains the DJ Humphries signing."
It's unknown how long Jackson could be out, and considering that this is an injury that could become life-threatening, every ounce of caution needs to be taken, and it will be regarding Jackson's health.
The likely replacement for Jackson is either DJ Humphries or David Quessenberry, while Warren McClendon Jr may be a sleeper as well.
There are three strategies to help make up for Jackson's absence. The first is to use either a tight end or use two tight end formations to chip the EDGE player lined up across from the left tackle. Those extra seconds a chip could provide Matthew Stafford could be what makes or breaks the success of the Rams' passing offense.
The problem is that a chip affects the timing between a quarterback and tight end while limiting the effectiveness of a tight end in the passing game. However, that limitation is the price you pay to keep Stafford upright, and knowing Sean McVay, that shouldn't be too much of a hurdle to overcome.
The second is to use a strong rushing attack to keep the defensive line in a state of confusion. There are a variety of ways to go about it. A power attack that brings the physicality to the defensive line. Trap plays that utilize the agility of the Rams' offensive line to wiggle their way into the second level of the defense. There are draw plays that take advantage of defensive aggressiveness. Either way, it sets up play action and the wide receiver screens.
All of these strategies will take advantage of a defense poised at trying to attack the left side of the offensive line.
Another way is to rely on Rob Havenstein, rolling Stafford to the right, not letting him be a sitting duck. By moving the pocket, that's more ground that a pass rusher lining up across from the left tackle with have to cover, but it's a dangerous strategy as that's less ground defenders coming from the right will have to cover, and it limits the field for the offense. If Stafford goes right, convention says he won't be able to throw left.
However, my favorite strategy is having two running backs in the backfield. Kyren Williams and Jarquez Hunter. There are so many ways to use them, and whenever Stafford needs to audible, he has two built-in protectors covering his flank. He could also use one of them as an H-back, as he has done in years past.
Regardless what the Rams do, they have answers to hold down the fort while Jackson works through his health issues.
