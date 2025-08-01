Multiple Rams Want Disgruntled Star In Los Angeles
Over the past two seasons, the Los Angeles Rams, through free agency and the waiver wire have acquired two former members of the Washington Commanders in Kam Curl and Emmanuel Forbes. Recently, one of their former teammates requested a trade and both men took to social media in support of the Rams going after him.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade after becoming frustrated with the lack of progress on a contract extension. This offseason, in order to supplement NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, Washington traded from Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, two high priced players.
Curl, who won the 2020 NFC East title with McLaurin, first took to social media in support of the Rams getting McLaurin.
Emmanuel Forbes quoted Curl. Both men were allowed to leave/ released by the same front office that McLaurin is currently dealing with.
The problem is that it is impossible for the Rams to make a move for McLaurin. His $25.5 million cap hit exceeds the Rams' current cap space by over $5.5 million and the Rams are not looking for another receiver at the moment.
The only way to make this move work would be to trade and then immediately extend McLaurin, giving the Rams extra years on his deal to move money around so they can be cap compliant.
However, the recent receiver marker, something ESPN's John Keim detailed, would be too high of a price to pay, especially with big money extensions coming up for the team over the next few years.
"Last year, two older receivers signed extensions," wrote Keim. "At age 30, Miami's Tyreek Hill signed a three-year extension for $30 million per year with $52.535 million guaranteed -- but he was coming off consecutive seasons gaining at least 1,700 yards. At 31, Tampa's Mike Evans signed a two-year deal for $41 million with $35 million guaranteed. Evans had caught 46 touchdown passes over the previous four seasons before the extension."
"Earlier this week, Denver signed receiver Courtland Sutton, who turns 30 in October, to a four-year, $92 million contract with $41 million guaranteed."
"Several other notable wide receivers signed long-term deals this offseason, including the Bengals' Tee Higgins (four years, $115 million with $40.9 million guaranteed), the Steelers' DK Metcalf (four years, $132 million, $60 million guaranteed) and the Jets' Garrett Wilson (four years, $130 million, $90 million guaranteed)."
It looks like a no-go for McLaurin.
