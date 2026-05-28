5 Rams Players Facing Drop-Offs in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a season in which their road ended in the NFC Championship game. It took several special performances from key players throughout the year for the Rams to make that type of run. One of those players was quarterback Matthew Stafford who won MVP. When it comes to the NFL,player performances tend to regress back toward the mean. As the Rams begin OTAs, let's look at five players who could be facing drop-offs in 2026.

QB Matthew Stafford

This isn’t to say that Matthew Stafford will play poorly in 2026. The Rams felt comfortable enough with Stafford to give him an extension. However, it’s natural to see a drop-off after an MVP season. Following his 2021 season in which he threw for 41 touchdowns and nearly 4,900 yards, Stafford didn’t throw for over 4,000 or 25 touchdowns until last year. The Rams may take a less is more approach with Stafford in 2026. He may not have the MVP-level stats, but the Rams quarterback should still remain consistent.

LB Nate Landman

We started to see a drop-off with Landman towards the end of last year. After mastering the ‘peanut punch’, Landman didn’t have a forced fumble after Week 11 and some of his limitations became more evident. Landman’s strong first half in 2025 earned him a contract extension. However, over the back half of the season, he struggled in coverage and the missed tackles went up. Landman had four missed tackles in the final four weeks of the season which was more than he had in the first seven games.

WR Davante Adams

Similar to Stafford, this isn’t to say that Adams is going to have a bad season. However, some regression is to be expected. Adams had twice as many touchdowns in 2025 than the season prior. Last season, Adams had 11 touchdowns in a six-game stretch. In the other eight games he played, Adams had three touchdowns combined. Adams will still be a threat in the red zone, but he may be closer to seven or eight touchdowns than 14 again in 2026.

S Kam Curl

The Rams signed Curl to an extension over the offseason and for good reason. Curl was one of the Rams’ most important defensive players last year, trailing only Landman in tackles. It was Curl’s interception in the NFC Divisional Round that helped save the game in overtime. Curl will still be a key player on the Rams’ defense in 2026, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a small drop-off in production.

RB Kyren Williams

Kyren Williams has been extremely productive over the last three seasons. However, Blake Corum showed last year that he deserves more playing time as well. The best way for the Rams to maximize Blake Corum and Kyren Williams may be to rotate both backs within the offense. Williams may be closer to 175-225 carries in 2026 than over 250 like he has been the last two seasons. He’s also had double-digit touchdowns each of the last three years. Some regression should be expected, especially if Corum gets more involved.

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