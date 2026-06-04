Rams’ Investment in Myles Garrett Likely Closes Door on Byron Young Extension

The Los Angeles Rams made a bold commitment on Thursday when they signed edge rusher Myles Garrett to a five-year reworked contract. The reworked deal comes just a few two days after the team introduced him to the media and the same week that they executed the trade. It was a very similar approach they took after trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

With Garrett agreeing to re-worked terms, it’s fair to wonder what happens with Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Puka Nacua. However, with Garrett on the defensive side of the ball, Young and Turner will likely be the two most affected.

Young and Turner are both on the final years of their rookie contracts. Heading into the 2027 offseason, the Rams were already going to have to make some difficult decisions.

It was always going to be difficult for the Rams to bring back Young in 2027. While he’s been productive, the Rams drafted Josaiah Stewart in the third round last year to provide some insurance and depth on the edge. Young’s market value is also predicted to be around $30 million per year according to Spotrac.

Whether it was Garrett or Verse, re-signing Young was going to be difficult. It would be nearly impossible for the Rams to invest $80 million combined on two players at the same position. This is also a hurdle that the Rams will have to consider with Kobie Turner. Turner’s market value is $29.4 million.

The Rams would certainly like to keep Young and Turner, but it’s likely not going to be possible. In the case of Young, the Rams have his replacement developing in Stewart. With Turner, the Rams might feel like they can draft and develop another player who can get similar production.

During Garrett’s introductory press conference, Sean McVay said, “He's a pain in the ass to game plan against and I'm glad we don't have to do that anymore. He makes other guys around him better.”

The important part there is McVay stating that Garrett makes players around him better. The Rams experienced this with Aaron Donald. Dante Fowler had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2019 while playing with Donald. That’s still a career high for him. Leonard Floyd had 10.5 sacks during his first season with the Rams. That was one fewer sack than he had in the previous three seasons combined.

It’s possible that the Rams believe they can invest less in other positions along the defensive line with the idea that Garrett will elevate those around him. That was more or less the same approach that the Rams took with Donald.

The Rams trading for Garrett and reworking his contract pretty much confirms what many already knew. It’s unlikely that the Rams are going to be able to afford Byron Young when his contract expires. If Young plays well again in 2026, he will have earned a big extension and will end up being a cap casualty.

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