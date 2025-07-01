Is the Rams’ Secondary Underrated?
The Los Angeles Rams may have missed out on a reunion with Jalen Ramsey, but how worried should they be? I've already discussed their defensive line and their entire offense; it's time to take a look at the Rams' secondary and see what their state is before the 2025 season.
Their starting strong safety is Kamren Curl, a seventh-round pick who's been able to carve out a career for himself and is entering 2025 in the last year of his two-year deal he signed with the team back in 2024.
While his Rams debut wasn't anything to write home about, another year of familiarity in the Rams defense, paired with a new contract on the line, means that Curl will likely play better and try to get an interception for the first time since his rookie year.
His backup is Jaylen McCollough, who had an impressive rookie season with the Rams in 2024, getting four interceptions in his first year in the league. That's more than Curl has had in his entire career, and if he doesn't step up, I'm sure the Rams have no problem moving on from him and focusing on McCollough as their future SS.
The Rams' starting free safety is Kamren Kinchens, and just like McCollough, he had four interceptions in his rookie season. He can be a bit undersized when matched up against some bigger receivers, but his skills with the ball in the air are impressive. He's a ball hawk who can survey the middle of the field with well-trained eyes, something the Rams will benefit from greatly in 2025.
Tanner Ingle is an incoming rookie and has no experience playing in the NFL, but he saved his best year in college for his last one. If he can build off that momentum, he can make it into the Rams' defense rotation as Kinchen's backup.
Next up is their starting right-side cornerback, Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon has been playing for nearly a decade and is now in his third consecutive year with the Rams. He's played his best football in a Rams jersey. Hopefully, he can play more than 13 games in 2025.
While he's not explicitly the next man up, it's important to note that Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is their backup RCB if anything were to happen to Witherspoon. Forbes Jr. still has a lot of potential left untapped, and I think the Rams should give him more of a chance next season.
Finally, their starting nickelback and left side cornerback are Quentin Lake and Darious Williams, respectively. Lake is coming off his best season yet and is looking for a new contract with the Rams, while Williams brings a lot of experience to a very inexperienced backfield.
While the Rams have interesting prospects, their secondary is easily their worst part of their defense and may even be their weakest unit as a team. Still, they aren't pushovers, and a lot of them are looking at 2025 as a year to make themselves known and be underrated no more.
