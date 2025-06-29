Taking a Look at the Rams’ DL Room
The Los Angeles Rams' defense rose to the occasion in the playoffs and gave the Rams their best chance at advancing in the postseason, but they fell just short to the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, it's thanks to that defense that they were able to complete their late-season comeback and eventually win the NFC West.
Now, looking forward to 2025, their defense is looking to be better than ever. I've covered the entirety of the Rams offense, including skill positions and even the offensive line, and now it's time to look at their defense, starting with the defensive line.
I'll be talking about their linebackers in a separate article, as I'll just be focusing on their defensive ends and nose tackle positions. Starting on the left side, Braden Fiske is their starter, and he's looking to avoid a sophomore slump after a stellar rookie year cut short by injury.
He was an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist alongside his college teammate and NFL teammate Jared Verse, and even though he didn't win the award, he still proved to be a game-changer for the Rams in 2024.
I think the biggest impact Fiske will make in his sophomore year is getting even more sacks, getting into double digits in his second year in the league. His imposing frame mixed with his speed makes him tough to guard, but if he can't recover from his injury, he'll see a limited role in their defense.
Next up is their starting nose tackle for next season, Poona Ford. Despite being the shortest defensive lineman in the NFL, the Rams scooped him up from free agency because of how skilled he is at stopping the run.
His smaller stature doesn't prevent him from making things difficult for the running back, plugging up holes and disrupting things at the line of scrimmage. On the right side is Kobie Turner, and he's looking to continue his amazing career with the Rams.
For a third-round pick, he's been impeccable for their defense and will be even more so now with a better supporting cast around him. He's yet to reach double-digit sacks in his career, but I expect that to change in 2025.
They'll also have reliable reps from Desjuan Johnson, who's shown he can play adequately when given minutes. Ty Hamilton, a fifth-round rookie, is also looking to make an impact, and I believe he can crack the defensive rotation early and carve out a role for himself in the future.
The biggest thing for their defensive line is continuity, grounded in a veteran presence in Ford. I expect a huge year out of all their starters, and even if there were to be an injury, they have backups that can do serviceable jobs to fill in.
