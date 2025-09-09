Rams Morning Report: Sean McVay Makes Massive Announcements
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to action on Monday, following Sunday's 14-9 win over the Houston Texans with Sean McVay providing crucial information about his team and their status.
The Rams are set to travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Titans lost their opener against the Broncos in Denver despite first overall pick Cam Ward's heroic efforts and ridiculous throws.
McVay is 1-1 against the Titans as Rams' head coach and this will be the first time he's returning to Nashville with the Rams since 2017. In the 2017 contest, the Rams clinched the NFC West, securing McVay's first division title while ending the Rams' playoff drought that dated back to the 2004 season.
“Kevin Dotson had a lateral ankle sprain," stated McVay. "He’ll be week-to-week. [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] also had an ankle sprain. He came back in the game after Kevin had gone out. Steve got it early in the game, he went out. [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer ended up coming in.
Kevin Dotson got his ankle. Steve did an amazing job of coming in to be able to finish the game. Those guys both got their ankles and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson has an AC sprain in his shoulder but he was able to come back and finish the game. Then some of your typical bumps and bruises. [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] got his ankle a little bit. [Tight End] Davis Allen got his knee, but that's par for the course in terms of physical games like that.”
McVay stated he'll have more information in the Wednesday injury report. However, no players have been ruled out of Sunday's contest.
Rams veteran cornerback Darious Williams did not play on Sunday as McVay opted for a three-man cornerback rotation of Emmanuel Forbes, Cobie Durant, and Ahkello Witherspoon. McVay spoke about that on Monday.
“Darious has done a great job," stated McVay. "We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners. I've always told you guys, I look at it as we've got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he's practiced, how he's responded, but that was the thought process there.”
49ers' TE George Kittle is set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. No word if he'll play in the Rams' week five Thursday Night matchup with the 49ers.
