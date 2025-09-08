Rams Defense Answers 5 Critical Questions in Week One Win
The Los Angeles Rams have been powered by their defense since the second half of last season, and in week one of the 2025 NFL season, they were called upon again to win the game, doing so with a stifling effort that prevented the Texans from scoring in the end zone. Before the game, I asked five questions of this defense. Let's see how they responded.
Can Jared Verse Truly Take That Next Step?
Yes, but to an extent. I felt the rush lanes needed to be a bit tighter, and there was a bit where he overpursued here and there, but really nothing to write home about. Verse remained the dominating force and the stable EDGE player that the team needed while they put Braden Fiske and Byron Young into unique positions.
For me, we're seeing it, and we can discuss those individual assignments that Chris Shula is dialing up. So, once Verse's package becomes part of the game plan, that's when we'll see that step. But at the end of the day, Verse played winning football, and that's all that matters.
Will the Defensive Secondary Hold Up?
Yes. Cobie Durant with an unbelievable acrobatic interception and the secondary held C.J. Stroud in check. They did have some sloppy penalties, especially against Quentin Lake but they didn't let the Texans into the end zone and that's the only thing that matters.
Stroud was 19/27 passing with 188 yards and one interception.
Is Nate Landman As Good As Advertised?
Do we really need to answer? The first-year signal caller and captain won the game with a forced fumble in his first-ever contest with the franchise. Landman and Speights were excellent, keeping the Texans' run offense at bay, and he was strong in coverage. Nate Landman is a difference-maker.
Will Emmanuel Forbes Re-Write His Story This Season?
He had a great start on Sunday, operating at the team's CB2 with Ahkello Witherspoon while Durant and others rotated in. The Rams trusted Forbes to hold down the flanks and despite their attempts to scheme up things, Forbes did what he needed to do and that was not get beat over the top.
Forbes held his line, allowing time for the pass rusher to get home and in the big moments, he was the steady force in the storm. He has a long way to go and there remain issues in his game, but considering this is his second real game with the franchise, it's clear he's miles from where he was when he first came to the team.
Will Poona Ford Be Able to Continuously Inflict Damage at The Line of Scrimmage?
Oh yeah. Poona Ford was unstoppable. Nothing more needs to be said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE