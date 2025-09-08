Rams Share Thoughts on Matthew Stafford's Historic Achievement
Against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Matthew Stafford became the tenth player in NFL history to pass for over 60,000 career passing yards.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford, on a pass to Puka Nacua, etched his name into NFL history. For the veteran quarterback, the moment allowed him to consider his football journey and the many teammates he was grateful to have played with.
"It brings back a lot of memories," stated Stafford. "I've been blessed to play this game for a long time with a bunch of great players. The cool thing about quarterback and my thought about it is, I can't throw for any of those yards without all 10 players on the field, 10 other guys that are doing their job. It's really cool. I share it with so many people and so many teammates and a bunch of coaches and my family and everybody that's helped me get there."
"You get in those longevity type places where you're breaking those kinds of things. It's not oh, that was a cool year or a cool two years. I mean it's been a long time and a lot of people have sacrificed a lot to help me out along the way and I appreciate each and every single one of them. It's cool. It's an amazing thing and I sure as hell am glad that we did it getting the win too.”
Puka Nacua
Nacua, who caught the historic pass, offered his own hilarious perspective on the situation.
"Yeah, it was actually pretty funny," stated Nacua. "He came up to me, he was like, 'man, I'm glad the ball went to you,' and I was like, oh, yeah, like, thanks brother. I was like, I'm pretty sure the play was supposed to come to me."
At that point, the entire press room erupted in laughter before Nacua spoke more about the moment.
"And then as he says that I look up at the big screen and it's like oh Matthew Stafford just passed 60,000 [passing yards]. I'm like ah, I'm so sorry brother, I totally missed that. I understand why you said that. I'm grateful because I think it was funny, I didn't say this to him, but the rookie record was Carson Wentz, we got to break it in San Fran, so it's nice that one of those will have Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua tagged to it."
Of course, Nacua was referring to the rookie reception and receiving yards records he broke in the 2023 season finale. Stafford was rested that game since the Rams had clinched a Wild Card spot.
