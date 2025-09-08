Chris Shula's Vision Continues to Power the Rams' Success
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to action on Sunday, where defensive coordinator Chris Shula displayed his new defense to the world. To be frank, I only got to see a snippet of what it would look like in practice, so when he revealed what it actually looked like, it was incredible to watch.
Chris Shula is a sick man and the Rams are better for it. While the team will always be associated for their offensive innovation, it's actually the defense that is transcending the game and while the difference between victory and defeat rests on Matthew Stafford's arm, the journey to the critical throw is built on the backs of Shula's suffocating defense.
Byron Young is the new Michael Hoecht
In 2024, Hoecht was that supplementary player who could attack the line of scrimmage from any position on the defensive line, being able to drop into coverage at a moment's notice. I always thought Josaiah Stewart would step into that role. Turns out Shula decided to make the role the focal point of his designed attacks, with Young turning in the game of his life.
Byron Young is a dangerous player on the edge. When given this type of freedom, he's a game-wrecker and that's exactly what he did, being a continual nightmare against the pass and destroying the run attack.
Shula spoke about not necessarily replacing Hoecht but finding ways to get the best 11 players on the field earlier in the year and this is how.
Braden Fiske
In order to make things work, Braden Fiske has been used as a chest piece. He played on the edge and inside, giving Shula flexibility to fit Stewart, Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, and Kobie Turner in when needed.
The Secondary
Why did Shula not demand another addition to his cornerback room? Because he needed his guys to play his brand of football and that means he needed a secondary that wouldn't get beat over the top.
“They just played shell, a lot of Tampa Two, a lot of disguised cover two, and played over the top so they did a good job of that, but I feel like we were executing in ways," stated C.J. Stroud. "Just some of those negative plays that we got to fix. I thought we moved the ball pretty well, but we just have to put it in the end zone or try to create an explosive somehow. But yeah, we'll be seeing that all year so we have to get used to it.”
This is the classic bend and don't break. Shula knows he has to give up yards here and there. That's football. However, seven is worth a lot more than three, and his team's constant stonewalling of the Texans' offense, not letting them get an easy score over the top, allowed his defenders to smoke the Texans as the field shrunk. The Rams can live with field goals and they won on Sunday because they refused to yield the end zone.
What's next?
Wait until Shula starts to move Jared Verse around. Having Stewart and Fiske gives him two solid options on the edge and with some of his unique pass rushing designs, having Verse play off Turner and Young off Fiske in this modern approach might be what keeps NFL quarterbacks from daring to try the deep pass.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE