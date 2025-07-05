Don't Overlook Panthers' Lineman to be Rams' Next Rob Havenstein
There is really only one negative thing about Rams' right tackle Rob Havenstein and that negative is that he's human and human's age. A pillar of the team since their move back from St. Louis, Havenstein has been as advertised, playing as one of the best right tackles in football for over a decade.
However, Havenstein is older, on the final year of his deal, and the wear and tear of football is already starting to add up. If Havenstein says goodbye after 2025, the answer to who should replace him may lay in Carolina.
Panthers' right tackle Taylor Moton has been a bright spot in a dark era for the franchise, playing in 129 games, starting 113 of them since being drafted by the team in 2017. He is on the final year of his deal and after missing three games last season, the Panthers and Moton have yet to come to an agreement regarding an extension.
Moton will turn 31 in August.
"Looking forward, I do believe I have another contract in me," Moton said via The Athletic's Joseph Person. "But right now my focus is on the 2025 season and making sure I do whatever I can to have the best season I can for everybody involved."
If Carolina moves on, Moton would be available to be acquired in free agency.
This wouldn't be the first time the Rams have used a veteran tackle to fill a need as Sean McVay used Andrew Whitworth to fill the hole left by Greg Robinson. Whitworth went on to become a franchise legend, playing from 2017 to 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI, two NFC titles, and the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He was also an All-Pro in 2017.
While Moton's contract may be an issue, especially with several players expected to receive extensions, do the Rams really want to jeopardize Matthew Stafford's safety?
Moton and Kevin Dotson would create a monster of a right side, with images of Gene Upshaw and Art Shell being conjured simply by the thought. The Panthers rushing attack was elite last season with Moton and Robert Hunt so keep that in mind.
Plus, before missing three games in 2024, he started 120 consecutive games so he doesn't have massive health concerns.
It's a thought the Rams may have to entertain.
