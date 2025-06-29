Does the Rams Next Great WR3 Play For USC?
USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is a superstar in the making. I had the privilege of watching him dominate against Texas A&M in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl. In that game, Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane went off. Lemon had six receptions for 99 yards and a dazzling 46-yard return. Considering where the Rams are expected to draft, the Rams could benefit by keeping an eye of the USC playmaker.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently wrote why Lemon is his WR1 entering the 2026 NFL Draft evaluation cycle.
"At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Lemon is on the smaller side," wrote Sikkema. "I have him categorized as a slot receiver, not just because he played 354 snaps in the slot compared to just 54 out wide in 2024, but also due to how he wins and his strengths. Lemon is lightning quick. He has short strides but moves his legs like pistons in an engine, firing out of his stance to eat up cushion in coverage or getting vertical before defenders can adjust."
"He is also a nuanced and technical route runner, despite being just a true junior entering 2025. He knows how to set up defenders against their leverage and can find soft spots against zone by tempoing his speed at different points in his route. Lemon's PFF Game Athleticism Score in 2024 ranked just above the 95th percentile, with five plays where he topped 20 mph. But more telling than his top speed is his play speed, evidenced by his 100 plays where he was clocked between 15-20 mph. Despite facing press on only 85 of his 262 receiving snaps in 2024, he already has a good baseline of different releases versus press coverage. And as a run blocker, he is feisty and strong for his body type."
"Lemon also fares well in PFF's stable metrics, which are predictive of success from year to year. In other words, if a player ranks highly in a stable metric in college, they have a strong chance of doing so in the NFL, even with a built-in dip in rate because of the bump in talent. The opposite is true, too."
I watched Lemon dissect defenses over the season but it's his natural athletic ability that captivates. I asked him about why he decided to hurdle over multiple Texas A&M players during his return.
"Just trying to make a play for the team, that's all it was," stated Lemon. "Maybe hurdled one too many times but excited I was able to do that for the team."
Makai Lemon. A team-first player who would be the Rams' next great weapon. To put it frankly, Lemon is about that action and would be a welcome sight within the locker room.
