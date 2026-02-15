Warren McClendon's Future Remains Doubted Heading Into Fourth Year With Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There have been many questions asked of Los Angeles Rams right tackle Warren McClendon, and as he enters the biggest year of his career, the questions have only amplified.

What The National Media Has Been Saying

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared his thoughts on the situation.

"The Rams’ most pressing issue has already been resolved, with Matthew Stafford declaring he will return in 2026 after winning MVP last week," stated Locker. "Now, Los Angeles must reckon with what to do to best protect its superstar passer.

"Veteran Rob Havenstein, who played 461 snaps as the team’s starting right tackle this year, announced his retirement. As Havenstein battled injury, the unsung Warren McClendon Jr. filled in admirably with a 78.7 overall PFF grade, including an 81.9 PFF run-blocking mark."

"Armed with two first-round picks, the Rams could elect to select a tackle to compete with the former fifth-round pick. But with needs in its secondary, perhaps LA will trot McClendon out for another year based on how good he looked."

Recently, NFL.com's Dan Parr wrote that he believes the Rams should invest in their offensive line with their second first round selection with Caleb Lomu.

"Following longtime starting right tackle Rob Havenstein’s retirement, the Rams pluck Lomu, who started on the left side for the past two seasons at Utah," stated Parr. "He would benefit from some time to develop before he’s expected to compete for starting snaps."

McVay Backs His Guy

During his end of year presser, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed McClendon would be the starter next season, in the event of a Rob Havenstein retirement. Havenstein did say goodbye after 11 illustrious years with the organization, setting McClendon up to be the full time starter next season.

“No question," stated McVay. "He has. He's done great. He played really well. You mentioned Alaric, I'm proud as hell of Warren McClendon . These guys deserve a ton of credit. They're the ones out there doing the work. There are a lot of people in the midst of that process that help whether that be their teammates, coaches, and then just continuing to mature and ascend. I was really happy and proud of the way that Warren played. He did an outstanding job for us this year.”

However, McClendon is on the final year of his deal and with multiple media members putting the thought of replacing him on paper, one has to wonder if McClendon will be the answer after next season.

My Take

I've spoken to multiple members of the Rams, both players and coaches regarding McClendon and have yet to hear one negative thing about him. There have only been positive words from the organization, and I think he will be the answer at right tackle for years to come.

