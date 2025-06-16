Analyst Has Surprising Take on Rams' Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have an offense that's ready to take over the league with two top ten pass catchers, an injection of youthful enthusiasm, a veteran offensive line, and a quarterback who looks healthy and happy.
Despite all that and reports from OTAs, not everyone shares the same opinion of the Rams. That's fair. Subjectivity drives our industry.
So it should be no surprise that Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe, ranked the Rams' offense outside the top ten in his league-wide ranking of offenses. The Rams were ranked 11th.
"Matthew Stafford’s decision to return gives the Los Angeles Rams hope of a third straight top-12 finish after bottoming out in the first season sans Kevin O’Connell (2022 ranking: 25th)," wrote Soppe. "Cooper Kupp has been replaced by Davante Adams, and that’s probably an upgrade given what we saw from the former down the stretch last season, but this passing game revolves around Puka Nacua."
"The 24-year-old out of BYU has racked up 2,476 yards in his 28 NFL games and was last seen earning 14 targets in a playoff game against the eventual Super Bowl champions. If Nacua can etch his name into the top tier at the position (Adams has been there and should serve as a nice mentor), asking Stafford to pile up the yards for yet another season isn’t crazy."
"And with the balance provided by a deep RB room, a top-10 finish is certainly in play."
Opinions are opinions and until we see these players put the pads on, all we can do is give our takes but I'm putting my name on Davante Adams and I'm telling you he's not "probably an upgrade," he's evolved the offense.
Adams is the reason why the Rams should be ranked in the top ten. Imagine if Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp were on the same team. That's essentially what's happenning.
Matthew Stafford has a veteran pass catcher with a big frame that he can feel comfortable throwing 50/50 balls to in Adams, and he has his zone-beating playmaker in Puka Nacua.
The Rams have a top ten offense. Adams and Terrance Ferguson will help cure red zone issues, and Stafford has a veteran center in Coleman Shelton to help with protections. It's going to be 2021 all over again from an offensive standpoint.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the offense.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE