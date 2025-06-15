Do the Rams Have Best Tight End Room in NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams have two starting-caliber tight ends in Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson, with both men likely to play critical roles in the Rams' offense. While the Rams may stick with their standard 11 personnel grouping (three wide receivers), they now have the passing talent at the tight end position to see both Higbee and Ferguson play at the same time.
Higbee is an already known producer. He's the surgical knife within McVay's offense. He won't produce 1,000-yard seasons, but he's the guy Matthew Stafford goes to when defenses clamp down on Puka Nacua.
Now that the Rams have Nacua and Davante Adams, that means defenses will need to commit even more resources to cover the receivers on the outside, creating advantageous opportunities for Higbee on the inside that Stafford could hit with ease.
Terrance Ferguson has been looking solid in OTAs with Sean McVay complementing him two weeks ago.
“Terrance has been good. Really today was the first day that we could do 11-on-11. These guys got here a couple weeks ago, seen a guy that's been really attentive in meetings, got a really good feel. Really it's routes on air and then what we saw today, which is a limited body of work, but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole. Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time. (Tight Ends Coach Scott) “Scooter” Huff does a great job with our tight ends. So far so good.”
While Ferguson still has a lot of growing to do, both physically and mentally as he gets acclimated to the NFL, his abilities have been evidence, perhaps a product of using some of McVay's concepts during his collegiate days.
Therefore, Ferguson has been a monster in the red zone, hauling in multiple touchdowns, despite being heavily covered. Ferguson may be the answer to the Rams' issues regarding punching the football into the end zone once the field shrinks.
Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Ferguson last week.
“Not too big for him. He has a good demeanor about himself. You could see that from the write-ups of our scouting staff and all that and what kind of guy he was. But then obviously the film speaks more for itself in terms of what he did at Oregon. He's got a cool, calm, kind of swaggy demeanor about himself. (He’s) fitting in real well with these guys and he just continuing to get better.”
With duel threat tight end weapons, that gives the Rams perhaps another leg on top of the opposition.
