Former Rams Assistant Downplays Drama With Former McVay Quarterback
It seems every family has that one Aunt and Uncle that everyone knows shouldn't be together. A relationship so toxic, not a marriage counselor nor divine intervention could save that relationship. That's the current situation former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons have with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.
No one enjoys drama...unless it's happening to someone else.
And like that cousin that only shows up to family events when there's a massive spread, Sean McVay has to sit back and watch the drama along with the rest of the NFL. McVay has worked with both men intimately, building a championship team with Morris while being Cousins' former offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders.
Here's the situation. Atlanta gave Kirk Cousins a large contract that Cousins accepted while under the impression he would be the long term starter. In March of 2024, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal. One month later, the Falcons drafted Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick.
Cousins did not know of the Falcons decision until minutes before we made it. Since then, the two sides have been at odds, especially once Morris inserted Penix Jr into the starting lineup.
Cousins sat out of team OTAs but did show up for minicamp, making this statement on Tuesday.
“We’re moving forward and it’s about how we as a team and as a quarterback room can be the best we can be in 2025.”
Morris also spoke about potential rumors about Cousins potentially missing minicamp, downplaying any drama within the organization.
"I don't worry about those things from Kirk because he's a man first. He's going to go out and do whatever it takes to help his football team as long as he's with us, and he's with us," Morris said on Tuesday. "It's been really less dramatic of a situation than it has been from an outside of the building standpoint.
"He's just not a guy who's been consistently dealing with drama or brought drama upon himself. Obviously there's been some drama. There's always going to be drama talking about the quarterback position, but you're still talking about a high quality individual, a great human. ... I always think these things resolve themselves."
Morris is wrong. There's nothing about this situation that will resolve itself. Cousins will continue to be the backup, his contract will continue to handicap the Falcons' ability to sign free agents and retain their stars, while all of this occurring with the Falcons' brass on the hot seat.
Plus, any massive misstep from Penix will have fans and media asking if the organization will look to put Cousins in. No matter what answer they give, someone's feelings are getting hurt.
And like that cousin that sits back enjoying the food while everything goes down, Sean McVay can smile with delight that Morris and Zac Robinson's offense is dealing with internal issues and not his.
