Why Rams Could See an NFC West Shakeup
The Los Angeles Rams sit in a comfortable spot at 5-2, enjoying their week eight BYE week back in Southern California after spending the previous week on the East Coast and in London. On their road trip, the Rams picked up back-to-back wins but for their division rival Arizona Cardinals, the past two weeks have been nothing close to nice.
The Cardinals are currently on a five-game losing streak, and Kyler Murray's continued absence due to injury, something his career has been plagued by, Murray has missed the last two games.
With such a skid, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named Gannon to a list of candidates on the hot seat to be the next NFL head coach who gets fired.
Verderame's Take
Verderame gave Gannon a hot seat meter number of five as the struggling Cardinals continue to slide down the standing, as Kyler Murray remains out with injury.
"Gannon makes the meter for the first time, and deservedly so," stated Verderame. "Things began to truly fall apart in Week 5, when the Cardinals lost to the winless Titans. Instead of an easy win, Arizona gave the game away with an interception-turned-fumble-turned-Tennessee touchdown, along with running back Emari Demercado dropping the ball before crossing the goal line."
"Demercado’s folly was met with Gannon becoming furious on the sideline, an action which the team fined him $100,000 for, something some in the league felt was tantamount to taking his power away."
"At 2–5 and riding a five-game losing streak, Gannon might be starting to feel some heat. The Cardinals went 4–13 in his initial campaign and 8–9 in his second. However, Arizona is sliding backward, something that was unexpected after watching general manager Monti Ossenfort added edge rusher Josh Sweat (four years, $76.4 million), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (one year, $5.5 million) and rookie first-round pick Walter Nolen to the front this offseason."
My Take
Even if the Cardinals lose the rest of their games this season, I'm not sure they move off of Gannon. They got rid of Kliff Kingsbury and he's been a star as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator. It's becoming an indisputable fact that no matter what, Kyler Murray will not win in Arizona.
If Gannon's defense continues to play like they do and if players continue to keep fighting, I think he keeps his job. However, if he loses the locker room, it's over.
