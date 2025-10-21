Jaguars Admit Sean McVay and Rams Outmaneuvered Defensive Approach
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had to ask himself how would his offense replace Puka Nacua this week. Nacua, who entered week six as the NFL's leader in receptions and receiving yards, suffered an ankle injury against Baltimore, resulting in limited play in that contest and Nacua missing the Rams' performance in London.
McVay, who typically uses 11 personnel or a three wide receiver formation, did not have the knife in Nacua needed to cut through the defense. Instead of retrofitting another player into Nacua's role or switching Nacua out for an additional tight end, McVay decided to induce chaos by running 13 personnel or a three tight end set.
The Rams, who have four tight ends on their active roster, targeted all of them with Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen catching passes on the opening drive, a drive that ended in a touchdown, plus Terrance Ferguson would go on to catch his first NFL touchdown to put the game to bed.
Coen Reveals What He Was Anticipating
Sean McVay's decision was brilliant and it clearly caught the Jacksonville defense off guard with them not recovering until the third quarter and even after a strong third quarter where the Jaguars defense force four punts on a grand total of 13 plays, the Rams put up 14 more points in the fourth.
On Monday, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spoke about McVay's unpredictable usage of 13 personnel.
"They played a lot more 13 personnel the other day than we expected and anticipate," stated Coen. "We expected some more 12 with Puka [Rams WR Puka Nacua] being out, didn't necessarily envision or see a ton of 13 show up and that was what they hit that play out of as well, so they were able to max-pro it and get Ferguson on the lean post and runaway. So yeah, that was definitely a brutal one. And then that's exactly what we're looking at. In these situations, in these personnel groupings, exactly what are our best calls and priority calls that we can put these guys in?”
Coen couldn't find those answers in enough time on Sunday. A masterful chess move by the Super Bowl champion.
