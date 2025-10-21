Ram Digest

Rams Borrowed Concept From Rival to Defeat Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams continue to find new ways to win from around the league

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams decided to put their game on ice against Jacksonville by running a play action toss downfield to Terrance Ferguson against the Jaguars' 6-1 defensive look, resulting in Ferguson's first NFL touchdown. The simple concept was used the week before by the Seattle Seahawks, with that play also ending in a touchdown.

Coen Talks About the Play

With McVay using a page from his rivals to achieve victory, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked on how he self-scouts when he sees other teams picking up on tendencies.

“Yeah, that was the same exact play [Rams TE Terrance Ferguson’s touchdown] versus a very similar defensive structure," stated Coen. "It was fourth-and-one. We're in our essentially 6-1 front, a front that we use a decent amount in goal line, short yardage, low red zone situations that a lot of people are using. Maybe we need to play a little bit more post-safety or something like that in some of those situations to not give up the middle of the field. We sold out a little bit up front, and they hit us on the same play. So, kudos to Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay] and them, they did a great job of scheming us up, but if we don't jump offsides on the previous play, then we're not in that situation."

Liam Coen
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So, I definitely think that we've got to look at—that's exactly to your point is the things that we're looking at. Okay, we've gotten hit on a similar type play. I don't remember exactly what the D-and-D [down and distance] at Seattle was. I don't recall the exact D-and-D. Yeah, I don't think it was short yardage, but similar play. And so, okay, you're clearly showing something that's there for them to take and when you get into heavier sets, what are we playing?"

"They played a lot more 13 personnel the other day than we expected and anticipated. We expected some more 12 with Puka [Rams WR Puka Nacua] being out, didn't necessarily envision or see a ton of 13 show up and that was what they hit that play out of as well, so they were able to max-pro it and get Ferguson on the lean post and runaway. So yeah, that was definitely a brutal one. And then that's exactly what we're looking at. In these situations, in these personnel groupings, exactly what are our best calls and priority calls that we can put these guys in?”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.