Rams Borrowed Concept From Rival to Defeat Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams decided to put their game on ice against Jacksonville by running a play action toss downfield to Terrance Ferguson against the Jaguars' 6-1 defensive look, resulting in Ferguson's first NFL touchdown. The simple concept was used the week before by the Seattle Seahawks, with that play also ending in a touchdown.
Coen Talks About the Play
With McVay using a page from his rivals to achieve victory, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was asked on how he self-scouts when he sees other teams picking up on tendencies.
“Yeah, that was the same exact play [Rams TE Terrance Ferguson’s touchdown] versus a very similar defensive structure," stated Coen. "It was fourth-and-one. We're in our essentially 6-1 front, a front that we use a decent amount in goal line, short yardage, low red zone situations that a lot of people are using. Maybe we need to play a little bit more post-safety or something like that in some of those situations to not give up the middle of the field. We sold out a little bit up front, and they hit us on the same play. So, kudos to Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay] and them, they did a great job of scheming us up, but if we don't jump offsides on the previous play, then we're not in that situation."
"So, I definitely think that we've got to look at—that's exactly to your point is the things that we're looking at. Okay, we've gotten hit on a similar type play. I don't remember exactly what the D-and-D [down and distance] at Seattle was. I don't recall the exact D-and-D. Yeah, I don't think it was short yardage, but similar play. And so, okay, you're clearly showing something that's there for them to take and when you get into heavier sets, what are we playing?"
"They played a lot more 13 personnel the other day than we expected and anticipated. We expected some more 12 with Puka [Rams WR Puka Nacua] being out, didn't necessarily envision or see a ton of 13 show up and that was what they hit that play out of as well, so they were able to max-pro it and get Ferguson on the lean post and runaway. So yeah, that was definitely a brutal one. And then that's exactly what we're looking at. In these situations, in these personnel groupings, exactly what are our best calls and priority calls that we can put these guys in?”
