Rams Defensive Lineman Continues to Dazzle With Underrated Play
Despite only having 1.5 sacks on the season, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman and team captain Kobie Turner has continued to define what it means to be a member of this defense. While his efforts often go overlooked, the 2023 rookie sack leader has been putting in work, opening up opportunities for others.
"Kobie Turner has generated 25 pressures this season, the fourth-most among all defensive tackles. Leading up to last Sunday's game, he had produced 50 career pressures vs double teams, 9 more than any other player since he entered the NFL in 2023, according to @NextGenStats ," stated the Rams PR Team. "His 12.2% pressure rate in 2025 is a career-high.
Turner's perpetual ability to get into the backfield has Jared Verse a half sack away from his career high while Byron Young is the NFL's sack leader. The Rams could not be happier with Turner as his coaches have spoken highly of him this season.
McVay Loves Kobie Turner
Earlier in the season, Sean McVay spoke about Turner and what he has meant to the Rams, especially in the post-Aaron Donald era.
“I think it's been two good days. [Defensinve Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio and [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins, they do an excellent job. When you guys sit here and talk to Kobe, I think the best thing that comes off is what a big picture understanding and awareness (he has)."
"This guy…what an impressive person he is, first and foremost. His ability to understand what's going on, understand the intent of what we're trying to get done. He’s always willing to give credit to his teammates, the humility. You see why he's basically been a unanimous captain early on in his career. He's a stud. He’s one of those guys…he's a glue guy for us and really a lot of the people that you guys are asking about today. I love Kobie Turner. I love what he's about. He brings a consistency and energy every single day. His consistency, in terms of his production snap in and snap out, but also challenging his teammates the right way. I love Kobie.
Shula on Turner
Shula spoke earlier this season on Turner's confidence and how his work ethic is infectious.
“Yeah. It’s more of, you have to earn it every day," stated Shula. "I think that's the mentality that this group has every single day. Whether it was starting in OTAs, whether it was starting in training camp, we just have that mentality where we're hungry. We're going to earn the right to be confident on game day. The confidence on game day comes from the hard work and the preparation that you put in and practice and that we're about to put in here today in about an hour or so.”
