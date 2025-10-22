Rams Super Bowl Champions Named 2026 Hall of Fame Candidates
On Wednesday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced the candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Modern-Era Class of 2026. Within the list of candidates lies the names of two Super Bowl XXXIV winners in Torry Holt and London Fletcher.
Torry Holt
The sixth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, Holt was the final piece in completing the Greatest Show on Turf. While Kurt Warner wouldn't get his oppertunity till later, the passing offense was designed to have Holt and Isaac Bruce play off each other and it worked to historic success, culminating in the franchise's first ever Super Bowl.
In Super Bowl XXXIV, Holt was electric. Despite being a rookie, Holt hauled in the first touchdown of the game and virtually matched Bruce's stat line. From Super Bowl XXXIV:
Holt: Seven catches on 11 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Bruce: Six catches on 12 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Holt would also help the Rams win another NFC title and recorded eight straight 1,000 yard seasons in his career.
Holt remains the only Hall of Fame-eligible player with the resume to make it in from the Greatest Show on Turf to not be inducted after Dick Vermeil, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, and Isaac Bruce all got their gold jackets.
Holt was a finalist in 2025. He's joined as a candidate by wide receivers Anquan Bolden, Larry Fitzgerald, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward and Reggie Wayne.
London Fletcher
Fletcher, a 1998 UDFA from John Carroll, the school Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was once defensive coordinator at and where his grandfather and former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley are alumnus of, played four seasons with the franchise from 1998-2001, winning two NFC titles and Super Bowl XXXIV.
After leaving the Rams, he would spend five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and seven with the Washington Commanders. One of the most feared tacklers of his era, Fletcher's 16 year career was defined by his leadership, dependability, and consistent play at multiple stops.
Fletcher was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who also won a division title with Washington. Fletcher is joined as a candidate by fellow linebackers James Harrison, Luke Kuechly, and Terrell Suggs.
