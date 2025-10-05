Rams Kobie Turner Announces Exciting News
On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Kobie Turner, along side his wife Alissa have announced in a joint Instagram that they're expecting their first child together.
Turner and his wife Alissa got married earlier this year and it was during the reception that Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua received a call from Sean McVay, informing him that the team was acquiring Davante Adams. In an international event, that call was made after Sean McVay called Adams, who was on vacation in Japan.
Kobie Turner Leads The Way
No player has done more to cement the Rams' defensive legacy in the post-Aaron Donald era than Kobie Turner. As a rookie, he recorded the NFL's highest rookie sack total, continued to preach Donald's message after Donald's retirement and remains a leader on the defensive line.
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke highly of Turner earlier this season.
“I think it's been two good days. [Defensinve Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio and [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins, they do an excellent job. When you guys sit here and talk to Kobe, I think the best thing that comes off is what a big picture understanding and awareness (he has). This guy…what an impressive person he is, first and foremost. His ability to understand what's going on, understand the intent of what we're trying to get done."
"He’s always willing to give credit to his teammates, the humility. You see why he's basically been a unanimous captain early on in his career. He's a stud. He’s one of those guys…he's a glue guy for us and really a lot of the people that you guys are asking about today. I loveKobieTurner. I love what he's about. He brings a consistency and energy every single day. His consistency, in terms of his production snap in and snap out, but also challenging his teammates the right way. I love Kobie.”
The Turner's: Leaders in the Community
The Turner's have been a part of multiple philanthropic efforts and also housed Puka Nacua during the California Wild Fires earlier this season.
Turner and the Rams will be able to open extension talks this offseason. This is his second season as a captain.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE