This Rams Defender Will Take the Next Step in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have a talented roster, but it may be a rising contributor that takes home All-Pro honors this season.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently predicted this upcoming season's defensive All-Pro selections. He believes Rams defender Kobie Turner will earn an All-Pro selection in 2025.
"There is a lot to unpack with the interior defensive line selection, and fortunately, there is not a word count to prevent me from doing exactly that. Based on last season, Seattle's Leonard Williams should be the selection, but he just turned 31 years old," Edwards said.
"The runway to land that plane is growing progressively shorter. Carolina's Derrick Brown is a great player, but was injured almost all of last season and may not be able to produce the sack totals necessary to overtake the actual selection: Kobie Turner.
"Turner was regarded as undersized coming out of Wake Forest a few years ago, but in his two professional seasons, has averaged 8.5 sacks. Los Angeles has done a phenomenal job revamping that defensive front, which creates a lot of one-on-one pass rush moments for all involved. It is assumed that Turner will continue receiving and capitalizing on those opportunities. Last year's candidate, Carter, did go on to be named an All-Pro."
Earlier this offseason, Turner explained how he plans to take on a more leadership role with the Rams by passing down the knowledge he has gained to younger players. Los Angeles needs Turner and the rest of its defense to play well this upcoming season.
"I do, and I think one of the blessings that we had...even last year, I think of guys like Fiske. That's one of the things that I try to do: lead the way with my process and with my routine. Braden Fiske came in and already had his own process, and he was already locked into the fact of, 'Okay, we're here for this amount of hours or whatnot, but I need to make sure that I'm doing these things that get my body right and get my body turned over,'" Turner said.
"I do try to pass that along, but we have a recurring group right now, and whatever knowledge that I do have, I try to pass that along. It's been really cool also to see these guys come in and already bring their own process and their own paths to success. If they already have it, there’s no need for them to reinvent theirs. If there is something that they like of mine and they ask me about it, I'm always down to be able to help them in that way."
