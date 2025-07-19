This Rams Trio Ranks Near the Top of the NFL
As the 2025 season approaches, the Los Angeles Rams have to like their chances to make a run.
The Rams have had as productive of a season as any team in the league, as they made arguably the top moves of free agency and had a quality draft haul.
Jared Dubin ranked every team's skill position trios. He ranked the Rams' trio of Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua as the seventh-best trio in the league heading into the upcoming season.
"It's pretty incredible that Matthew Stafford is 37 years old and still has his team this high up on the list. The guy can steal deal whenever he has competent wide receiver play, and obviously Nacua gives him so much more than that," Dubin said.
"I do find it interesting that the Rams didn't really seem to get dinged at all for Kyren Williams' inefficiency as a runner last season. I think that's at least in part due to the fact that he's such a good fantasy football producer because he's always on the field. (He's played 82% and 87% of the Rams' snaps during his two seasons as the starter.)"
Earlier this offseason, Stafford explained that he does not believe Nacua's responsibilities will change much this upcoming season after the departure of Cooper Kupp. The loss of Kupp undoubtedly hurts the Rams on one level or another, but the arrival of Davante Adams could compensate.
"On the field, I don't see his role changing too much. I think he’s done a hell of a job when he is given opportunities to go out there and make plays. He’s been great in the pass game and in the run game. He’s a great locker room guy. We love having him around. Cooper was an unbelievable leader for our team for a long time and a great player for us as well, but I think everybody has to be their own person and Puka’s going to be himself," Stafford said.
"We love him for who he is. I’m just excited for his continued growth, both physically and all that on the field. Yeah, that's great. As you get your feet wet in this league...this is year three for him. He'll become more and more comfortable with what his routine is going to look like, what his role on our team is and how to go out there and compete in practice and in games. I’m just excited for him to have another solid year."
