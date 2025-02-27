Watch: Michigan's Mason Graham Shows Love to Rams Kobie Turner
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - Expected top five pick Mason Graham clearly watches film as he is a big fan of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle.
Graham expressed his admiration for Turner during the NFL Combine, putting Turner in his rightful place among the best defensive tackles in the NFL. Watch Graham's interview below.
Kobie Turner has been a force for the Rams defensive interior. Severals coaches have commented on Turner in the past.
Q: What stood out about the defensive line in OTAs and training camp and what he envisioned for the unit at the end of the season?
Chris Shula: "I think you'd hope it would play out like this a little bit. We obviously loved [Braden] Fiske
coming out. You hoped Kobie [Turner] and [Byron Young] 'BY' would continue to build on last year. [Michael] Hoecht, you knew what he would bring and then kind of hoped Verse would be exactly what he is. Now, just seeing those guys gel together as a unit throughout the season has been pretty fun to be a part of. We thought in OTAs that we had a chance to be good up front and create some pressure. Definitely had some lumps along the way and some growing pains and there still will be but really happy with the growth of those guys and how that unit's developed."
Q: How do you plan to handle Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner? (2023 NFC Wild Card Game)
Dan Campbell (Lions): "If you’re going to put your attention on 99, then we’ve got to win our one-on-one versus 91," Campbell said. So, it’s challenging. (Turner's) playing at a high level, he’s really coming on and he’s helping them because of that. And the minute you try to take care of him, then Aaron is by himself, and we know what he can do. There again though, I still like our matchup. I love our O-line and we’ve seen a lot of good defenses this year. We’ve faced a lot of good guys, lot of good fronts, and have accepted those challenges. So, this will be no different. This will be a big challenge, our guys accept it and it’s the strength of our team.”
