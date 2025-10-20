The Rams Offense Has A Massive Question to Ask Themselves
The Los Angeles Rams had their most efficient offensive effort of the season on Sunday, seemingly flipping the narrative on slow starts that have plagued the season. It was a surprise as the Rams were without Puka Nacua but what the team did and what Sean McVay dialed up surgically removed the thoughts of victory from the Jaguars within twenty minutes of game time.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano shared the lessons learned about the offense on Sunday.
Manzano Reveals Critical Lesson
"With Stafford spreading the ball around, 10 different players registered at least one catch against Jacksonville," stated Manzano. "Davante Adams grabbed three of Stafford’s five touchdown passes, but he only had five catches for 35 yards."
"It was also a rare game in which McVay didn’t lean on his staple 11-personnel with three wide receivers on the field. Instead, opting for more 13-personnel with two tight ends. Veteran tight end Colby Parkinson had a team-high 47 receiving yards and rookie second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson had a 31-yard touchdown reception. L.A. even saw contributions from rookie seventh-round receiver Konata Mumpfield, who had a five-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Overall, it was a very efficient performance for Stafford, completing 21-of-33 passes for 182 yards."
"McVay admitted after the game that Sunday’s results were a reminder to feature more of the other playmakers once Nacua returns from his ankle injury. However, that’s a good problem to have because the Rams went 4–0 vs. AFC South opponents and improved their overall record to 5–2 before the bye week. Los Angeles could be undefeated right now if it weren’t for special teams miscues against the Eagles and 49ers."
The Future of the Rams Offense
It's not a question of spreading the ball because the Rams' aren't forcefeeding Nacua the ball. You can't forcefeed a player who's open, that's just football. It's about sequencing and tempo. When do you dial up Nacua? When do you spread the ball around?
The Rams learned that in the first half, ball distribution and unpredictability lead to points but considering the second half inefficiency, that's where Nacua thrives. What Sean McVay and the Rams draw up to achieve those objectives and the wrinkles they throw in to keep defenses at bay will determine success in 2025.
