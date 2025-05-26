Should Rams Take a Chance on Experienced LB?
The Los Angeles Rams have a strong defense built up to help elevate them into the NFL Playoffs. Last season, the Rams' young defenders were able to form together down the line and gave their franchise a chance to win. While they added to the defense this offseason, could another free agent be one they look at?
One free agent that the Rams might consider could be Krys Barnes.
Barnes was taken out of UCLA as an undrafted free agent and made his debut in the NFL in the 2020 season as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Last season, spent with the Rams' divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals, Barnes found a way to contribute in the appearances he was given.
While Barnes went undrafted, he has still made an impact on the franchises he's been a part of. In his three seasons with the Packers, the now free agent collected 190 total tackles, 124 of which were solo, and he did so in 35 games played, with 24 starts.
Barnes didn't have a ton of success in 33 games with the Cardinals. Barnes started in six games over the two seasons and collected 90 total tackles. Following this past season, which ended his contract with the Cardinals, Barnes has tested free agency.
The former Cardinal is still a viable option for the Rams to consider. Going into what would be his sixth season in the NFL at age 27, Barnes has shown he can be a valuable backup or depth player for any roster looking for defense. According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Barnes was an average linebacker, earning an overall grade of 63.1. In a game that sees highs and lows from position players, a depth piece in Barnes is perfect.
Barnes would likely be brought in as a depth piece for the Rams, should they actually explore him as an option. He is a reliable player who has shown he can stay healthy. In his career, he has only played in 13 or fewer games once, which came in 2022. Seeing how injury-prone players are nowadays, players like Barnes shouldn't be overlooked.
He also isn't an expensive player, a team should be looking to sign him. Last season with the Cardinals, Barnes made $1,292,500 with $100,000 guaranteed. Plus, it would be nice for Barnes to go against his former team if he joined Los Angeles.
